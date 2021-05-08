Sports Illustrated home
“I Thought VAR Was Here To Help?!" - Raheem Sterling Hits Out At Match Officials For Penalty Denial vs Chelsea

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling believes he should have had a penalty late in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea.
Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling believes he should have had a penalty late in Saturday's Premier League clash with Chelsea.

The England international was played in behind in the 88th minute of the match and appeared to have been brought down from behind by Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma. However, referee Anthony Taylor and the VAR saw no foul -  much to the disbelief of Raheem Sterling as well as Pep Guardiola.

"For me, I couldn't get a shot off because he's put his knee on the back of my hamstring," he told Sky Sports after the match, as relayed by the Manchester Evening News' Daniel Murphy.

He continued, "I don't know how it's not a penalty, I don't know how it's not been reviewed properly, the ref said it's been reviewed but at the end of the day, personally, I knew it was a penalty.”

Although the video assistant referee was asked to look a the situation, no foul was given in the end.

Minutes later, Chelsea put themselves into the lead, which would eventually delay Manchester City’s Premier League title dreams.

“I thought the VAR was here to help but it wasn't meant to be," said Sterling.

Raheem Sterling could still have his chance at revenge in three weeks time, as the two Premier League clubs face off in the UEFA Champions League final - which may be relocated due to the recent Government decision to place Turkey on its 'red list' for travel.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

