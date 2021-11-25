"I Told Neymar" - Gabriel Jesus Reflects On Match Winning Man City Goal and Impact of PSG Star

Gabriel Jesus has reflected on his match winning strike against Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday, as Manchester City qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

A 2-1 victory over PSG on Wednesday night ensured that City won their Champions League group for a fifth successive season, as goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus helped the Blues to another home win against the French heavyweights.

City, who had fallen behind after Kylian Mbappe slotted PSG into the lead on the 50th minute, came back to win 2-1 on another impressive European night at the Etihad.

Kyle Walker's brilliant cross was tapped in by Raheem Sterling at the back post to equalise, before Gabriel Jesus fired City into the lead, after Bernardo Silva brilliantly cushioned the ball.

The victory, which came despite the absence of Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and record-signing Jack Grealish from the City squad, guaranteed that the Blues would finish first in their Champions League group.

Gabriel Jesus came off the bench to score his fifth goal of the campaign, and post-match, the Brazilian reflected on his match winning strike.

The 24 year-old praised Bernardo Silva for his role in the goal, as he said that, "Thanks to Bernardo that's why I waited. I know his quality. I can score, come in and help my team. That's what I want to do to try and help. It was a great ball, Bernardo."

"We have a lot of players that can play well and win and our power is like this. Everyone wants to give a good ball and we try to score, nobody's selfish they want to pass and win the game."

Jesus also spoke about how Neymar playing for PSG effected his performance, as he said that, "I told Neymar I can’t let him play today because I know if I let him go to the goal he is dangerous so I stopped him because we had to win."

