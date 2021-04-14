"I took that decision, no more than that!" - Pep Guardiola opens up on team decision ahead of Borussia Dortmund clash

Pep Guardiola has confirmed there is nothing more than rotation and simple decision making in his choice of bringing in Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back for the Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night.

Although Pep Guardiola made seven changes to the Manchester City squad that were largely expected from the side that fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat to Leeds United at the weekend, one change that caught some fans off guard was Oleksandr Zinchenko starting at left-back.

On the decision Guardiola said, "Joao [Cancelo] could play like the others here could play so I took that decision, no more than that."

Speaking on the previous leg, which Manchester City won 2-1 just over a week ago, Guardiola continued, "Reviewing the game they did well, not just our fault. We have to adjust what we have to do, but the important is the concept we have to do is score goals."

"We know that if we don't score goals it will be more difficult to go through", he said.

Despite the advantage going into the second-leg in Dortmund, Pep Guardiola has reiterated that he will not set his side up to protect that lead - instead opting to score goals and seek another win.

Manchester City face a crucial run of games this month, in four separate competitions including tonight, and the decision to seek a win in Germany may be down to creating consistency and form.

Guardiola said of his game plan, "To get the finals you have to go for it, you cannot wait, doesn't matter the first leg result. We are not used to just defending a result, during the knockout stages, there isn't the same game in the same pattern."

He continued, "There are up and downs in the game. Everyone knows the result and minutes left, you control the emotions but the best way is concentrate on what you have to do, not the consequence of the result.

The winner of Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night will face Mauricio Pochettino's side in the semi-final, after PSG won on away goals against the reigning champions Bayern Munich.

