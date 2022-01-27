"I Try to Copy Kun's Movements" - Man City Target Reveals Admiration for Sergio Aguero Ahead of Imminent Transfer

River Plate striker Julian Alvarez has previously admitted idolising Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero ahead of an impending move to the Etihad Stadium in the final days of the January transfer window.

A flurry of reports over the past week have seen Argentina international Julian Alvarez be heavily linked with sealing a move to Manchester City ahead of the transfer deadline on January 31st before being loaned back to River Plate for the remainder of the campaign.

While Alvarez's comparisons to former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero have been constant, there certainly are uncanny similarities between the pair, as Alvarez moves ever closer to finalising his move to the Etihad Stadium.

From their celebration, build, position to their nationality, it seems like a matter of destiny that the 21-year-old striker could become the natural successor to the Manchester City icon down the middle for Pep Guardiola's side.

According to a report by Sky Sports News, Julian Alvarez is known to idolize Sergio Aguero, who departed Manchester City last summer following a 10-year spell during which the 33-year-old win five Premier League titles and other domestic silverware.

Speaking to Argentine outlet La Nacional in 2019, as translated and relayed by Sky Sports News, the River Plate forward said: “I like (Sergio) Kun Aguero a lot and I try to copy his movements.”

There isn’t a more heart-warming piece of news that any Manchester City fan will come across, and seeing a young Julian Alvarez pictured with Sergio Aguero is a sign of things looking like they could come full circle.

Keeping the emotional aspect aside for a moment, the possible signing of the youngster also points to how the Premier League champions may have found the ideal profile of striker.

Ultimately, Aguero is the club’s greatest ever goalscorer and should a deal for Alvarez does go through, the acquisition may prove to be an astute long-term investment for a player that checks all the boxes for the ideal Manchester City number nine.

It has been reported recently that an official announcement from all parties may be done before Friday this week, with Manchester City fans are well within their rights to be over the moon.

While a club legend such as Sergio Aguero will always be irreplaceable at the Etihad Stadium, if Julian Alvarez turns out to be even half the player his apparent predecessor was, goals will come by with ease for the Argentine at Manchester City in the coming seasons.

