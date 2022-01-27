Skip to main content

"I Try to Copy Kun's Movements" - Man City Target Reveals Admiration for Sergio Aguero Ahead of Imminent Transfer

River Plate striker Julian Alvarez has previously admitted idolising Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero ahead of an impending move to the Etihad Stadium in the final days of the January transfer window.

A flurry of reports over the past week have seen Argentina international Julian Alvarez be heavily linked with sealing a move to Manchester City ahead of the transfer deadline on January 31st before being loaned back to River Plate for the remainder of the campaign.

While Alvarez's comparisons to former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero have been constant, there certainly are uncanny similarities between the pair, as Alvarez moves ever closer to finalising his move to the Etihad Stadium.

From their celebration, build, position to their nationality, it seems like a matter of destiny that the 21-year-old striker could become the natural successor to the Manchester City icon down the middle for Pep Guardiola's side.

According to a report by Sky Sports News, Julian Alvarez is known to idolize Sergio Aguero, who departed Manchester City last summer following a 10-year spell during which the 33-year-old win five Premier League titles and other domestic silverware.

Speaking to Argentine outlet La Nacional in 2019, as translated and relayed by Sky Sports News, the River Plate forward said: “I like (Sergio) Kun Aguero a lot and I try to copy his movements.”

Read More

There isn’t a more heart-warming piece of news that any Manchester City fan will come across, and seeing a young Julian Alvarez pictured with Sergio Aguero is a sign of things looking like they could come full circle.

Keeping the emotional aspect aside for a moment, the possible signing of the youngster also points to how the Premier League champions may have found the ideal profile of striker.

Ultimately, Aguero is the club’s greatest ever goalscorer and should a deal for Alvarez does go through, the acquisition may prove to be an astute long-term investment for a player that checks all the boxes for the ideal Manchester City number nine.

It has been reported recently that an official announcement from all parties may be done before Friday this week, with Manchester City fans are well within their rights to be over the moon.

While a club legend such as Sergio Aguero will always be irreplaceable at the Etihad Stadium, if Julian Alvarez turns out to be even half the player his apparent predecessor was, goals will come by with ease for the Argentine at Manchester City in the coming seasons.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Aguero Alvarez
News

"I Try to Copy Kun's Movements" - Man City Target Reveals Admiration for Sergio Aguero Ahead of Imminent Transfer

1 minute ago
Pep CX
News

"The Season Leaves You With Scars" - Pep Guardiola Reveals the 'Only Reason' Why Man City Are Still Training Despite Recent Success

46 minutes ago
Dybala 2
Transfer Rumours

From Italy: Pep Guardiola Demands Signing of Serie A Star Amid Contract Talks With Current Side - Liverpool and Tottenham Also Mentioned

3 hours ago
Haaland
Transfer Rumours

Barcelona Make Financial Plans in Place to Sign Erling Haaland Amid Manchester City Links

6 hours ago
imago1005228539h
Transfer Rumours

Club Make Enquiry About City Goalkeeper, City on the Brink of Beating Bayern Munich in Chase for Hungarian Forward - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 26th 2022

17 hours ago
Liam Delap Cover
News

Championship Side Targeted Manchester City Striker Liam Delap Last Summer - Concerns Over Adaptability Rule Out January Move

19 hours ago
imago0036551369h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City 'On the Brink' of Beating Bayern Munich, AC Milan, and Sevilla to 'Extensively Watched' Forward

21 hours ago
imago1008252533h
Transfer Rumours

Real Madrid Opt Against Signing New Manchester City Recruit - Player's Agent Made Contact La Liga Side

22 hours ago