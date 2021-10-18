"I Understand the Frustration" - Kevin De Bruyne Sympathises With Raheem Sterling Over Lack of Man City Game Time

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has emphasised with the importance of squad rotation, after the future of Raheem Sterling was plunged into doubt following comments regarding a lack of game time.

The Blues are preparing for their 13th game of the campaign on Tuesday evening, when they travel to Belgium to play Club Brugge in the Champions League Group Stage.

Pep Guardiola made a number of notable changes to his starting eleven on Saturday afternoon against Burnley, as John Stones featured for the first time this season and Zack Steffen made just his second Premier League appearance.

The City manager's recent team selection has raised some questions, with Guardiola opting to play the same team on three consecutive occasions at the start of the season.

Last week, Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling revealed that he was contemplating a possible move away from the Etihad Stadium in the hope of getting more game time.

In an interview on Thursday night with the Financial Times, Sterling said, "If there was the option to go somewhere else for more game time I would be open to it."

"As an English player all I know is the Premier League and I’ve always thought: ‘You know, maybe one day I’d love to play abroad and see how I would come up against that challenge.’”

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has provided his thoughts on the frustrations of some players surrounding playing time, although the Belgian emphasised the importance of squad rotation over the course of the season.

Speaking ahead of Manchester City's Champions League game in midweek, De Bruyne said, "Rotation is important."

"Playing four competitions and mostly going far is a tough ask. I understand the frustration, I'm a player and you have some players who need more rhythm and maybe Raz [Raheem Sterling] needs more, I need that also."

"It's tough to play one game but it's the manager who has to make choices and it's hard. We have a group of 22, 23 internationals who are unbelievable. Whoever you pick will be right. Whenever the team plays good you can't say much as a player. We try to help each other."

