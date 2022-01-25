"I Waited A Few Days Before Posting" - Riyad Mahrez Provides Heartfelt Statement Following Algeria's Early AFCON Exit

Riyad Mahrez has provided fans with a heartfelt statement on social media on Tuesday afternoon, following Algeria's shock early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this month.

Algeria and Riyad Mahrez managed to score just one goal across three matches in the Africa Cup of Nations group stage, failing to qualify for the knock-out round and ultimately falling via a matchday three defeat to Ivory Coast.

As such, Riyad Mahrez will return to Manchester City duty in time for the club's FA Cup fourth round match against Championship high-flyers Fulham on February 5th, before aiding the club in their efforts in both the Premier League and Champions League.

After a few days of silence on social media platforms, Riyad Mahrez has finally released a statement on the events in Cameroon, offering his apologies to fans of Algeria - who will have undoubtedly been left hugely disappointed, after the success that was witnessed in the previous edition of the tournament.

Riyad Mahrez wrote, "Salam everyone, I waited a few days before posting on the networks but I think it's important that you have our feelings about this big disappointment and our disappointment."

"We're not going to look for excuses despite the conditions: we just weren't at the level, me first. When everything was going well, we were winning and we were at the top, everyone was behind us and still a lot of our brothers, fans, compatriots are behind us today."

Mahrez continued, "But I read a lot of negative messages, and it shows once again that football goes very quickly in both directions. This competition will have served as a reminder, and we will come back stronger from that, be sure."

"We will make the people proud again in the important matches that are coming up to be able to go to the World Cup in sha Allah. Thank you to everyone who supports us in good and difficult times. Tahia Djazair'forever."

Mahrez, along with his Manchester City teammates, are currently on a two-week break from competitive action, as the club looks to recharge their batteries for a relentless and vital final few months of the season.

