'I Want More' - Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola

After an impressive start to the 2022/23 campaign, many have Manchester down to successfully defend their Premier League title.

City managed to overcome a two goal deficit last weekend, as they beat Crystal Palace this weekend 4-2. After half time, Bernardo Silva pulled once back, before Erling Haaland fired the Sky Blues to victory with an inspiring hattrick.

Despite showing great fighting spirit to get themselves back on top, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola issued a warning to his squad regarding his team going behind in games to frequently, as they did the previous week to Newcastle United.

Despite seven years of success at the Etihad, Guardiola has revealed he is "still hungry" in a recent interview with Manchester City's official club website.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The Spaniard said he wants his side to "Be ambitious enough to still be starving and hungry enough to continue and do it again and do it again."

The City boss when then asked if he is still hungry, he responded with "Yeah definitely, definitely yeah. You know when you win you produce and especially in the way we won last season with Ilkay scoring the goals at the end. With the last goal when you leave that I said I want more.

I know you have a big big long process but yeah. To try to still, the players enjoy playing football. We have a new challenge ahead of us and we have to take it and I'm pretty sure we will do it."

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City now look forward to their midweek Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium.

