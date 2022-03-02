Skip to main content

"I Want to Get A Lot More" - Jack Grealish Sets Goalscoring Target Despite Pep Guardiola Admission

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has revealed his hunger to score more after netting the opener in his side's 2-0 win over Peterborough in the FA Cup despite recent comments from Pep Guardiola regarding the expectation on the England star to get on the scoresheet.

Jack Grealish scored his first-ever FA Cup goal on Tuesday as Manchester City overcame Peterborough United to secure their place in the quarter-final of the competition for the third consecutive season. 

After a difficult first 45 minutes and a sudden flurry of chances for the home side, Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring just past the hour-mark with a clever finish in the bottom corner to score his 19th goal across all competitions this season.

Soon after the opener, Jack Grealish marked his return from injury with a goal after collecting a stunning long-range ball from Phil Foden and slotting it home to seal the win for the Premier League champions.

Pep Guardiola giving instructions to Jack Grealish and Phil Foden on the touchline in Manchester City's FA Cup win against Peterborough on Tuesday evening.

Jack Grealish opened the scoring at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The goal was Grealish's fourth for Manchester City since moving from Aston Villa for a British-record fee of £100 million last summer, with the 26-year-old keen to build on his tally by getting amongst the goals more often.

Speaking to ITV following his side's fifth-round win over Peterborough, Grealish said: "I expect more (goals), I want to get a lot more. I’ve been speaking with the manager (Pep Guardiola) and he’s been helping me. 

Read More

"I want to get goals and assists but he (Guardiola) said it’s not all about that. He’s trusted me in a lot of big games which I feel I’ve done alright in. Hopefully that’ll come now in the big part of the season."

Jack Grealish and Phil Foden

Jack Grealish celebrates after scoring against Peterborough.

In his pre-match press conference on Monday, Guardiola suggested that Grealish, who has made 26 outings for Manchester City since his move to the Etihad Stadium in August, has done well when he has played and that it is not simply about direct goal contributions for the England star in the Catalan's view.

"Statistics are just a pattern of information that we have. There are players who make the team play good without statistics," Guardiola said ahead of Manchester City's win on Tuesday evening.

"If you perform to your maximum, if you perform to your best and you helped your team-mates and make the process better, it is enough.

"At Watford, in 20 minutes, he (Grealish) could've scored three, but didn’t. We didn’t sign him to score 45 goals. That’s not his quality, he has another." 

