"I Want To Get Excited", "Won't Hold My Breath" - Many Man City Fans React to Latest Transfer Links to Erling Haaland

Plenty of Manchester City supporters have been reacting to news indicating that the Blues are the ‘frontrunner’ to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland next summer.

City are widely known to be in the market for a striker to spearhead their attack, and the likes of Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic have been heavily linked with the club.

Due to the absence of a recognised striker, Manchester City notably attempted to acquire Harry Kane in the recent summer window. However, they failed in their pursuit when Daniel Levy refused to sanction Kane’s departure.

The club have been recently sounding out alternate options, and a recent report by football insider Constantin Eckner has noted that City are the ‘frontrunner’ to sign Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland.

READ MORE: Raheem Sterling wants assurances before re-opening Man City talks

READ MORE: City set to get in position for €60M Barcelona star if opportunity arises

Following a report by Eckner of the Times regarding Manchester City’s interest in bringing the Norwegian international to the Etihad Stadium, many supporters of the club have consequently been reacting to the latest news.

In response to the update, numerous City fans have expressed that they are reluctant to get their hopes up despite their desire to see the forward clad in sky blue – in case the potential move does not come to fruition.

Along with this, many other fans have compared Manchester City’s interest in Haaland to the club’s recent pursuits of Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo during the most recent summer transfer window.

Despite the club’s interest in the aforementioned pair, City fans were ultimately left deflated when both deals culminated with neither player arriving at the club - with Kane remaining at Tottenham, and Ronaldo making a return to Manchester United.

READ MORE: Major boost for Man City in hopes to sign striker during January

READ MORE: Man City coach 'on the radar' of South American club for top job

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra