"I Want To Go Home..." - Pep Guardiola Reveals Emotional Toll of Man City Season After Chelsea Defeat

Pep Guardiola, and higher ups at Manchester City, will now begin to refresh and reassess the situation at the club, after the disappointing loss to Chelsea in the Champions League final.

A long, brutal season has finally come to an end for the Etihad club.

With the final loose ends being tied together, Pep Guardiola will now finally take a much needed break, before returning back to the club for the off-season, as the Catalan confirmed in the aftermath of the disappointing result in Porto.

“I want to go home and be with my family,” said Pep Guardiola, as relayed by The Sun’s Martin Blackburn.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen them.”

“After that I’ll come back to the club. It’s going to be the best club in the world for the next few years.”

While many will be hurting after the unsuccessful Champions League final, Pep Guardiola was quick to applaud his players on another successful domestic season, in which the Blues secured the Premier League and the Carabao Cup.

“I want to congratulate my players on an exceptional season and on the game they played on Saturday,” he said.

While Pep Guardiola takes his time away with family, the Etihad executives will begin assessing the state of Manchester City and their squad, and will start to prepare for the off-season and transfer window.

According to Martin Blackburn, club chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak will be giving his traditional end of season interview with the club. While the Champions League and the future of many players may be a hot topic, one must think Al-Mubarak will have his say on the European Super League saga in the early spring as well.

At the same time, Manchester City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain will meet with fellow executives this week to discuss their summer plans, as the transfer rumours have already begun making the rounds.

“We’re looking at areas where we can potentially improve the squad,” said the club's chief operating officer, Omar Berrada.

He continued, “Perhaps we will look at the striker position because we have a legend like Sergio Aguero leaving.”

Changes will likely take place this summer as the club look to retool for the 2021/22 season. Pep Guardiola, the players, and all of the executives will be highly motivated to retain their grip on English football.

