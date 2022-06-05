Skip to main content

"I Want To Go To A Club That Needs Me" - Manchester City Defender Makes Significant Admission on Future

Manchester City defender, Ko Itakura has touched on why it is 'sad' that his potential permanent transfer to Schalke ultimately broke down, and revealed his wish to now move on to a club that 'needs' his services from next season.

Despite Ko Itakura’s emergence as one of the main men behind Schalke’s promotion back to the Bundesliga, club chief Rouven Schröder had confirmed that they had decided against signing the in-form defender on a permanent basis for a fee in the region of €6 million due to ‘financial reasons.’

However, it was reported that the Manchester City loanee was now ‘considering’ proposals from several interested clubs who had a keen eye on his signature after an impressive personal season in the Bundesliga 2.

Newly-promoted Premier League duo, Fulham and Bournemouth as well as Bundesliga clubs such as Hoffenheim and Freiburg were claimed to be targeting his signing in the summer.

imago1011276831h

With Itakura looking set not to be a part of Pep Guardiola’s plans come the 2022/23 season, he addressed the breakdown of his potential permanent move with Schalke and gave an insight into his future.

imago1011366115h

Itakura opened, “It’s sad after all, I had a good season with everyone. Schalke is a good option for me and I want to play with everyone. Schalke said they would do something about it but this can’t be helped. It’s not Schalke’s fault and I can’t do anything about it."

imago1010392026h

"I am grateful to Schalke for inviting me and giving me a chance to play for a big club. I’m sad to be out after a solid promotion to the first division, but I’m relieved or satisfied. I’ve achieved my minimum goal”, he commented, as quoted by Football Zone and translated as well as relayed by Sport Witness.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Japanese international continued, “Sometimes, I myself see things in the news first. I’m happy to hear about that. I want to go to a club that needs me. I haven’t decided yet and I don’t know where it will be, but if I can show myself and play games where I go.”

With Ko Itakura’s contract at the Etihad Stadium set to expire in the summer of 2024 and his stock currently being at an all-time high, it is expected that Manchester City will look to earn a profit of the in-demand central defender in the summer.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1010605175h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Defender Becomes Priority Name for European Club - Contractual Clause to be Targeted in Talks

By Edward Burnett36 minutes ago
imago0041660443h
News

When is the 2022 Community Shield Between Manchester City and Liverpool and Where is it Played?

By Srinivas Sadhanand4 hours ago
FUe6GQkWIAAgkxm
News

Manchester City Owner Reveals Details of Meeting With Pep Guardiola and Club Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak

By Srinivas Sadhanand4 hours ago
Dias x Ake x Laporte vs Leeds Away
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Name Asking Price for Nathan Ake Amid Premier League Interest

By Vayam Lahoti6 hours ago
Sterling vs Norwich Away
Transfer Rumours

Raheem Sterling Considers 2023 Manchester City Exit on Free Transfer

By Vayam Lahoti7 hours ago
Grealish England training
News

Jack Grealish Addresses Gareth Southgate 'Anxious' Claim in Honest Verdict on Debut Manchester City Season

By Vayam Lahoti9 hours ago
imago1012228344h
News

Jack Grealish Reflects on 'Unbelievable' Premier League Winning Campaign With Manchester City

By Harry Siddall10 hours ago
Ederson Cover 2
News

Why Manchester City Star Ederson Has Deactivated His Twitter Account

By Vayam LahotiJun 4, 2022