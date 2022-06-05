"I Want To Go To A Club That Needs Me" - Manchester City Defender Makes Significant Admission on Future

Manchester City defender, Ko Itakura has touched on why it is 'sad' that his potential permanent transfer to Schalke ultimately broke down, and revealed his wish to now move on to a club that 'needs' his services from next season.

Despite Ko Itakura’s emergence as one of the main men behind Schalke’s promotion back to the Bundesliga, club chief Rouven Schröder had confirmed that they had decided against signing the in-form defender on a permanent basis for a fee in the region of €6 million due to ‘financial reasons.’

However, it was reported that the Manchester City loanee was now ‘considering’ proposals from several interested clubs who had a keen eye on his signature after an impressive personal season in the Bundesliga 2.

Newly-promoted Premier League duo, Fulham and Bournemouth as well as Bundesliga clubs such as Hoffenheim and Freiburg were claimed to be targeting his signing in the summer.

IMAGO / RHR-Foto With Itakura looking set not to be a part of Pep Guardiola’s plans come the 2022/23 season, he addressed the breakdown of his potential permanent move with Schalke and gave an insight into his future. IMAGO / RHR-Foto Itakura opened, “It’s sad after all, I had a good season with everyone. Schalke is a good option for me and I want to play with everyone. Schalke said they would do something about it but this can’t be helped. It’s not Schalke’s fault and I can’t do anything about it." IMAGO / RHR-Foto

"I am grateful to Schalke for inviting me and giving me a chance to play for a big club. I’m sad to be out after a solid promotion to the first division, but I’m relieved or satisfied. I’ve achieved my minimum goal”, he commented, as quoted by Football Zone and translated as well as relayed by Sport Witness.

The Japanese international continued, “Sometimes, I myself see things in the news first. I’m happy to hear about that. I want to go to a club that needs me. I haven’t decided yet and I don’t know where it will be, but if I can show myself and play games where I go.”

With Ko Itakura’s contract at the Etihad Stadium set to expire in the summer of 2024 and his stock currently being at an all-time high, it is expected that Manchester City will look to earn a profit of the in-demand central defender in the summer.

