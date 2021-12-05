"I Want to Say Thank You!" - Pep Guardiola Showers Praise on Man City Star After Watford Victory

Pep Guardiola has showered praise on Bernardo Silva, who continued his red-hot form with a brace against Watford on Saturday.

"Take a video in Anfield, Stamford Bridge, the last game. You will know it."

They were the comments of Pep Guardiola about Bernardo Silva in his pre-match press conference before the Premier League clash with Watford - I think we can add Vicarage Road to that list now.

Once again, Silva was the best player on the pitch. Dictating play, pressing nonstop, and contributing with more goal involvements.

He may have had more if his City teammates took more of their chances, but his two goals were taken expertly.

The first was a move started and finished by the 27-year-old.

His inch-perfect ball to Ilkay Gundogan was saved by the Watford goalkeeper, before Silva pounced on the loose ball and deceived the defenders with an excellent near-post finish.

Silva's second and City's third of the night was just pure individual quality. He cut inside onto his stronger left foot and found the top corner - a finish typical of the red-hot form he is in.

Speaking after the game, manager Pep Guardiola was again full of praise for the Portuguese international, reiterating his thanks to Silva for further proving his 'best in the Premier League' comments.

"I want to say thank you, because after what I said, with the performance that he has done [vs Watford], he didn't prove me wrong. So, thank you," Guardiola told Sky Sports.

In such an intense period, it's likely Silva will be rested in Manchester City's midweek Champions League clash with RB Leipzig.

The Blues are already through to the knockout rounds and the manager will be looking to rest his key players ahead of a key Premier League clash with Wolves next Saturday.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra