"I Want to Train Again, Let's See" - Sergio Aguero Opens Door for Possible Return to Professional Football

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has opened the door on a potential return to professional football less than six months after being forced into retirement due to heart and chest problems.

Aguero, who joined Barcelona last summer after ending an incredible ten-year spell at the Etihad Stadium, fell to the ground after experiencing chest problems and breathing difficulties in the first half of the Catalan side's 1-1 draw with Alaves in October.

The ex-forward, who won five Premier League titles with Manchester City, has established his status as one of the greatest-ever to have graced the game of football, having netted 379 top-flight goals since making his debut for Indepediente at the age of 16.



IMAGO / Action Plus The Argentine was pictured clutching his chest and was subsequently taken off and sent to the hospital for cardiological tests, following which Barcelona announced that Aguero would be spending a significant period on the sidelines to undertake a diagnostic and therapeutic process. IMAGO / PA Images After medics deemed it was no longer advisable for the striker to carry on playing at the highest level, the 33-year-old announced a premature retirement from professional football in an emotional press conference at Camp Nou in mid-December. IMAGO / Sportimage However, the former Argentina international has opened the door for a potential return to professional football in a new interview this week, less than six months from being forced to hang his boots for medical reasons.

Speaking to TYC Sports this week, Aguero said: "Yesterday, it crossed my mind that I could play again. Inter Miami called me but I refused. In two years? Let’s see," as translated and relayed by All About Argentina.

"The doctors told me that I have to spend five or six months without activity, but I already want to train again!"

It will prove to be one of the most heroic returns to professional sport for one of the most respected former strikers to have graced the game of football in the previous decade should Aguero be deemed fit to come out of retirement and start a new chapter in his illustrious career.

In February, the ex-Manchester City star said in an interview with The Sun: "The first 15 days (in hospital), I had a terrible time. When it happened (when he had difficulties in breathing on the pitch against Alaves), I thought it was nothing and that I was going to be fine.

"But when I arrived in the hospital and they left me in a small room alone with a lot of monitors around me, I realised something was bad. And two days after I had been hospitalised, I started to become nervous."

It is yet to be known whether Aguero's latest comments are more leaning on hope than practicality though it will not be the first time a Premier League legend will have made a sensational return from retirement this century.

