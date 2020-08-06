City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

"I want to win the UCL and I want to debut with the national team.” - Man City defender sets out his aims for the future

harryasiddall

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has admitted he 'wants to win the Champions League and wants to debut with the national team' before he retires from football.

In an interview with AS, Laporte has been previewing tomorrows clash with Real Madrid and outlining just why Manchester City have succeeded under Pep Guardiola. Starting with the Champions League, the Frenchman admits it's something they've discussed for a while:

“We have been talking about it for a long time - it is what we lack. Last year, we won four titles in the same season and we missed the Champions League. If we win it this year, perfect.

I have a few years of football left. I want to get more. I want to win the #UCL and I want to debut with the national team.”

watford-fc-v-manchester-city-premier-league (3)
(Photo by Richard Heathcote / POOL / AFP)

One player Manchester City will be without on Friday night is record goalscorer Sergio Agüero, and despite Aymeric Laporte having full faith in his teammates, he says it'll be tough without their star talisman:

“Who doesn't know Kun? An injury like his is always important. The goals he’s scored, the career he’s had since he was very young - he is one of the best forwards I have seen, but we trust the other teammates.”

Since Laporte joined the club in January 2018, he's won a grand total of six trophies - and he put's this success down to Pep Guardiola's leadership:

“The Pep Guardiola effect is a fact. Modern football has changed, both in our team and in those who have been before. He has had incredible results and that is largely thanks to him.” 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City winger to be loaned to newly promoted Premier League side - option to buy included in the deal

Manchester City winger Jack Harrison is set to be loaned out for a third time to newly promoted side Leeds United, with an option to buy at the end of the year-long deal.

Sam Puddephatt

by

Alphie Izzett

The Big Match Preview: Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Champions League)

Manchester City’s quest for an inaugural Champions League title recommences on Friday evening, when they host Real Madrid in the second-leg of their Round of 16 tie at the Etihad Stadium.

Harry Winters

Man City want Serie A centre-back for the 'injection of leadership' - remaining transfer plans revealed

A source close to the Manchester City coaching staff has revealed that both John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi will be moved on to make way for a marquee central defender.

Jack Walker

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Champions League)

Dr Felix Brych will lead an all German team of officials when he referees the second-leg of the Round of 16 Champions League tie between Manchester City and Real Madrid on Friday evening.

Harry Winters

Man City winger set to go out on loan after penning a new deal at the club - option to buy included

Manchester City winger Jack Harrison is expected to sign a new deal with the blues, before returning to Leeds on loan, with a view for the deal to be made permanent in July 2021.

Jack Walker

Ask The Opposition - Manchester City vs Real Madrid (w/@RMadridInfo)

How successful Manchester City's season has been for the club is now reliant on how they perform in the Champions League. We asked independent source of all things Los Blancos, RealMadridInfo a few questions ahead of Friday nights huge clash...

Harry Winters

Man City announce one addition to their latest Champions League squad

Ahead of Friday's clash with Real Madrid, Manchester City have submitted their updated 25-man squad for the Champions League, which features a shock inclusion.

Jack Walker

"He announced to us that he doesn’t want to extend..." - Rodri and Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Real Madrid)

The big one is upon us. Manchester City bring a 2-1 lead back to the Etihad Stadium as they face Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg. Despite falling behind, goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne gave City a well deserved lead.

harryasiddall

"We are ready to fight" - Man City defender opens up ahead of Real Madrid clash

Manchester City defender, Aymeric Laporte is preparing for battle ahead of second leg clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Jack Walker

BREAKING: Key Man City defender does NOT want to extend his contract

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Eric Garcia does NOT want to extend his Manchester City contract following it's expiration in 2021.

harryasiddall