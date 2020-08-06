"I want to win the UCL and I want to debut with the national team.” - Man City defender sets out his aims for the future

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has admitted he 'wants to win the Champions League and wants to debut with the national team' before he retires from football.

In an interview with AS, Laporte has been previewing tomorrows clash with Real Madrid and outlining just why Manchester City have succeeded under Pep Guardiola. Starting with the Champions League, the Frenchman admits it's something they've discussed for a while:

“We have been talking about it for a long time - it is what we lack. Last year, we won four titles in the same season and we missed the Champions League. If we win it this year, perfect.

I have a few years of football left. I want to get more. I want to win the #UCL and I want to debut with the national team.”

One player Manchester City will be without on Friday night is record goalscorer Sergio Agüero, and despite Aymeric Laporte having full faith in his teammates, he says it'll be tough without their star talisman:

“Who doesn't know Kun? An injury like his is always important. The goals he’s scored, the career he’s had since he was very young - he is one of the best forwards I have seen, but we trust the other teammates.”

Since Laporte joined the club in January 2018, he's won a grand total of six trophies - and he put's this success down to Pep Guardiola's leadership:

“The Pep Guardiola effect is a fact. Modern football has changed, both in our team and in those who have been before. He has had incredible results and that is largely thanks to him.”



