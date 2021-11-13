"I Was A Striker When I Began" - Man City Star Explains Why He Switched From Being Striker to Defender

Manchester City star Ruben Dias has revealed that he started out as a striker before going to establish his status as one of the best defenders in the game.

The 24-year-old joined Manchester City from Benfica for a reported fee of £65 million, and immediately slotted into Pep Guardiola's backline.

The Portugal international's signing raised eyebrows across the division, as many City fans were disappointed that City had not instead secured the signature of Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, who was heavily linked with a move to Manchester.

However, it didn't take long for Dias to win over supporters at the Etihad Stadium, as he forged an incredible partnership with John Stones in central defence that laid the foundations for City's success last term.

His exceptional consistency in the heart of the defence was key to City's title-winning campaign and run to the Champions League final, as Dias won several end-of-season accolades, including the FWA Footballer of the Year award.

However, in a new interview posted on Manchester City's official YouTube channel, Dias has revealed how his career almost went down a strikingly different path.

"I was a striker when I began, really I was a striker - scoring goals was all I did," said the defender, who has amassed 65 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League since joining City last year.

This admission is bound to surprise plenty of City fans, given that Dias has scored just once for his side so far, netting the opener in their 2-1 victory against West Ham in the Premier League last season.

However, the story of how Dias turned into a centre-back won't come as a surprise to anyone who's seen the battle-hardened defender on the pitch.

The centre-half added: "The first competitive game I ever played, I don't know, ten minutes into the game, I was at the back because I couldn't help myself.

"I was seeing the team suffering and I was like, 'Ok, but I need to stay here because it's my position.' And soon enough, I just went to the back and I never came out again."

It's hard to imagine anything more Dias-esque than this, from a man who relishes defending so much that he once famously said that it gives him 'pleasure to make the other team feel powerless'.

Dias has made 13 starts for Manchester City so far this season, keeping seven clean sheets, and he has remained part of Guardiola's preferred starting-XI whilst Aymeric Laporte and John Stones have occupied the other side of defence between themselves.

He's also worn the captain's armband on several occasions, donning it whenever neither of Ilkay Gundogan or Fernandinho are playing - despite only having joined the club just over a year ago.

