    December 24, 2021
    "I Was Close To Changing Channel" - Premier League Midfielder Admits Pain in Watching Man City Demolition Job

    Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has revealed he was ‘close to changing channel’ while watching Manchester City’s 7-0 destruction of his club.
    Under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City have demolished a host of sides during the Catalan’s reign.

    Even in the current 2021/22 Premier League season, the Sky Blues went to Stamford Bridge and suffocated Chelsea into a 0-1 win, as well as showcasing a passing exhibition and putting Manchester United to the sword at Old Trafford.

    The scoreline doesn’t always reflect the damage that has been done as Pep Guardiola’s side have a tendency to hypnotise and eventually toy with their opponents.

    Against Leeds United, a masterclass was followed by a ruthless 7-0 final score which made for a tough watch for a certain Kalvin Phillips, as he admitted in an interview with the Mail.

    I was close to changing channel, I’m not going to lie, but I had to stick with them. I watched with my girlfriend and she keeps quiet if she sees me getting angry," he explained.

    England’s Player of the Year went on to concede, “But City can do that to any team.”

    It’s hard to disagree with Phillips because Manchester City were unplayable to the point where Pep Guardiola was even rewarded for his side's showing with the LMA Performance of the Week award

    With Marcelo Bielsa’s protagonists in Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford missing amongst several other players unavailable, a front five of Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish was impossible to deal with.

    Sitting three points clear at the top of the Premier League table, Manchester City are easily the team to beat at present.

    "I Was Close To Changing Channel" - Premier League Midfielder Admits Pain in Watching Man City Demolition Job

