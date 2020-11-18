SI.com
"I was crying" - Man City star's family member reveals emotional reaction to recent fixture

On Tuesday evening, Manchester City's summer signing Ferran Torres hit the headlines after scoring an incredible hattrick against Germany. 

The watershed moment in Torres' career was watched by his family at home, and it prompted a strong reaction from his grandparents. 

Deportes Cuatro, as reported by Sport Witness, record the player's grandfather as stating: “[Torres] is an incredible kid (starts crying). I can’t hold back the tears, it’s true. I’m very emotional. I was crying last night.”

It is touching to learn of the emotional investment the player's family have in the City forward, and such support should be a huge help to the player as he tries to establish himself in English football.

Torres' grandmother also revealed her reaction to the Germany match, stating: I saw him on the television and wanted to give him a hug.”

She's not the only one - and, if Torres can repeat his heroics on Saturday afternoon against Tottenham, there'll be a lengthy queue of fans who'd happily hug the Spaniard!

