"I was fortunate in Manchester to know this guy." - Pep Guardiola heaps praise on members of the Man City squad

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was speaking to the club's official website discussing his 'Puma Athlete XI' - and he had a lot to say on some current members of the squad.

About a week ago, third choice goalkeeper Scott Carson made some jokey remarks about Kyle Walker making more appearances in goal than him. The veteran has obviously made an impression on Guardiola, who had this to say:

"I was fortunate in Manchester to know this guy. Sometimes as a manager you get the opportunity to know people like him - he's like a captain, built incredible love for the team. I'm pretty sure when we need him, he'll respond!"

Speaking of Walker, I think many fans would agree he's one of the biggest athletes in the current team, and Guardiola shares that sentiment saying; "He's one of the most physical football players I have ever met in my career. His physicality is incredible. He could play every three days without a problem and he's so strong."

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

One of the seemingly castaway players of this season, Oleksandr Zinchenko was another one in line for hefty praise from the boss. The left-back - currently self-isolating after a COVID outbreak in his national team - was praised for his flexibility.

"He's a number 10 and plays with us as a left-back - that's why he's made an incredible effort to play in this position! He's so clever with the ball, has incredible quality, he's a funny guy, and has an incredible heart!"

Then onto the absolute stalwarts of the side; Sergio Agüero and Fernandinho have constantly performed for Guardiola over the past four years. On the Brazilian, he said; "I've been with him since day one until now. He's an incredible person. He's near the end of his career and still has the desire and passion. Right now, he's our captain. He's a guy who I trust on and off the pitch 100%."

On the greatest goalscorer in the club's history; "A huge, huge star. The most humble. He loves what he does. What can I say? He scored the most important goal at this club, and produced the most huge moment [93:20] of joy for the Manchester City family for the rest of our lives."

Manchester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League
(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

