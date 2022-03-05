Skip to main content

"I Was in Shock" - Oleksandr Zinchenko Reveals How He First Discovered Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko has revealed how he first came to know about Russia's attack on Ukraine and his initial reaction on the invasion of his home country in a new interview.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been very vocal in his stance against Russia and Vladmir Putin following their invasion of Ukraine which has followed destruction in the Manchester City defender and left-sided midfielder's homeland since.

The 25-year-old shared an emotional embrace with his compatriot and Everton defender Vitaliy Mykolenko ahead of kick-off at Goodison Park last week, with cameras spotting Zinchenko in tears after a strong message of support to Ukraine from the crowd on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola has showered praise on the Ukraine international for the strength he has shown on and off the pitch since the upturn of events in eastern Europe, after Zinchenko wore the Manchester City armband for his side's 2-0 win over Peterborough in the fifth-round of the FA Cup in mid-week.

imago1002918770h

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Zinchenko Mykolenko Cover

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Vitaliy Mykolenko

In an emotional interview with Gary Lineker for BBC this week, Zinchenko recalled how he was first made aware of events in his home country after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine last week.

"At midnight UK time, my wife woke me up and she was crying," the Manchester City star said.

"I was in shock. She (his wife, Vlada Shcheglova) showed me the videos, the pictures, what's going on now in Ukraine."

Read More

After more than a week since Russia's initial strike on Ukraine, Zinchenko further opened up on how he has felt since and how disturbing the events have been for him, his family and loved ones.

Zinchenko vs Everton Away

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Zinchenko vs Pet Away

Oleksandr Zinchenko

He added: "Maybe the most closest feeling is when someone from your circle is dying. You know, this feeling like you feel so bad inside. But this is even much more worse.

"I'm just crying. So (it has) already (been) a week, I'm not counting, but even I can drive the car from the training ground, or it doesn't matter where, I can just cry from nothing.

"It's everything in my head. Imagine the place where you were born, where you were growing up. And there is just empty ground."

Despite the ongoing events in his home country, Zinchenko has trained this week and is expected to be available to feature when Manchester City face Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Zinchenko vs Pet Away 2
News

"I Was in Shock" - Oleksandr Zinchenko Reveals How He First Discovered Russian Invasion of Ukraine

By Vayam Lahoti53 seconds ago
imago1010095771h
News

Ralf Rangnick Urges Manchester United to Emulate Manchester City's 'Secret' to Success in the Next Two Years

By Adam Booker1 hour ago
imago1010252632h
News

Manchester United's Ralf Rangnick Piles on the Praise for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City on the Eve of the Manchester Derby

By Edward Burnett2 hours ago
imago1007837436h
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Manchester United (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

By Sangam Desai10 hours ago
imago1009891827h
Match Coverage

The Latest on Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake and Edinson Cavani Ahead of Manchester City vs Manchester United (Premier League)

By Harry Winters14 hours ago
Rodri vs Swindon Away
News

Rodri Makes Prediction on Potential Manchester City Sporting Director Role Following Retirement

By Vayam Lahoti14 hours ago
imago1007841899h
News

Bernardo Silva Reveals Date for Talks With Manchester City Over Etihad Stadium Future

By Adam Booker15 hours ago
Pep cover fresh
News

Pep Guardiola Lauds 'Unstoppable' Manchester United Ahead of Crucial Derby Clash

By Vayam Lahoti16 hours ago