"I Was in Shock" - Oleksandr Zinchenko Reveals How He First Discovered Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko has revealed how he first came to know about Russia's attack on Ukraine and his initial reaction on the invasion of his home country in a new interview.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been very vocal in his stance against Russia and Vladmir Putin following their invasion of Ukraine which has followed destruction in the Manchester City defender and left-sided midfielder's homeland since.

The 25-year-old shared an emotional embrace with his compatriot and Everton defender Vitaliy Mykolenko ahead of kick-off at Goodison Park last week, with cameras spotting Zinchenko in tears after a strong message of support to Ukraine from the crowd on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola has showered praise on the Ukraine international for the strength he has shown on and off the pitch since the upturn of events in eastern Europe, after Zinchenko wore the Manchester City armband for his side's 2-0 win over Peterborough in the fifth-round of the FA Cup in mid-week.

In an emotional interview with Gary Lineker for BBC this week, Zinchenko recalled how he was first made aware of events in his home country after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine last week.

"At midnight UK time, my wife woke me up and she was crying," the Manchester City star said.

"I was in shock. She (his wife, Vlada Shcheglova) showed me the videos, the pictures, what's going on now in Ukraine."

After more than a week since Russia's initial strike on Ukraine, Zinchenko further opened up on how he has felt since and how disturbing the events have been for him, his family and loved ones.

He added: "Maybe the most closest feeling is when someone from your circle is dying. You know, this feeling like you feel so bad inside. But this is even much more worse.

"I'm just crying. So (it has) already (been) a week, I'm not counting, but even I can drive the car from the training ground, or it doesn't matter where, I can just cry from nothing.

"It's everything in my head. Imagine the place where you were born, where you were growing up. And there is just empty ground."

Despite the ongoing events in his home country, Zinchenko has trained this week and is expected to be available to feature when Manchester City face Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

