"I Was Not Celebrating a Lot" - Bayern Munich Star Identifies Man City Goal As 'Best Goal Ever Scored'

In a Q&A session on Twitter on Friday afternoon, Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane responded to a question asking him to name the best goal that he has scored during his professional career so far.

In his three full seasons in Manchester, Leroy Sane found the back of the net on 39 different occasions, with his most prolific season coming in 2018/19, as the German scored an impressive 16 goals.

Given his trophy-laden career at a relatively young age, the winger was not short of options when considering the best goal he has scored during his career so far, but his decision was not a surprising one.

"I think the best goal I've ever scored was my free-kick for Manchester City against Schalke in the UEFA Champions League," Sane tweeted, referring to his 85th minute equaliser in the knockout tie back in February 2019.

The forward also explained why he did not celebrate, in spite of the significance and magnificence of the strike.

Sane said, "I was not celebrating a lot as Schalke will always remain something very special for me."

Sane spent three years at the Bundesliga side before joining Manchester City, and fans of the Etihad club would likely expect a similar response if Sane was to find the net against Pep Guardiola's team in future seasons in the Champions League.

While few would disagree with Sane's decision, there were other worthy contenders, including another free-kick against a German side, Hoffenheim in December 2018, and the final goal in City's 5-0 demolition of Liverpool in September 2017.

