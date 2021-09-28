September 28, 2021
"I Was Quite Close To Leaving. That’s The Truth" - Man City Midfielder Opens Up On Exit Talk and Future at Premier League Club

Manchester City captain Fernandinho has discussed how close he was to leaving the club in the recent summer transfer window, speaking during an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo magazine.
Author:
Publish date:

City captain and icon Fernandinho was originally set to depart the club several months ago, following the expiration of his contract at the end of the 2020/2021 season.

However, the Brazilian’s incredible performances towards the back end of last season, particularly in the Champions League, led to calls from many supporters for the club to award the veteran with a new contract.

Following the culmination of the campaign, Fernandinho eventually re-signed with the Sky Blues, and now the 36-year-old has discussed just how close he was to leaving the Premier League champions. 

As per an article by FourFourTwo magazine, Fernandinho began by stating, "Man, I was quite close to leaving – and that’s the truth."

He added, "There was so much on the table to analyse, I was in deadlock. That made me leave the decision to when last season was finished.”

"First, my priority was to have my mind 100 per cent on the team. Then I negotiated with only one team apart from Man City, which was Athletico Paranaense. They made a proper offer to me.

Touching on the magnitude of the decision, the Brazilain added, "My wife and I were like, 'If we go back to Brazil, we will have this; if we stay in England, we will have that.' When City offered me a new contract, we spent a few days at home weighing up both possibilities."

He concluded by discussing his eventual decision to re-sign with the Sky Blues, explaining, “One of the key factors that made us stay is that we are applying for British citizenship, but it’s also a wonderful feeling to captain this club. I take so much pride in it.

A legend of the club, Fernandinho has made a total of 356 appearances for Manchester City since his arrival from Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, amassing a wealth of honours including four Premier League titles.

