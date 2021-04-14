"I was sleeping like a baby!" - Pep Guardiola discusses Borussia Dortmund firework incident

Pep Guardiola has played down the impact of the fireworks that were set off by Borussia Dortmund fans outside the Manchester City hotel during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Pep Guardiola has played down the impact of the fireworks that were set off by Borussia Dortmund fans outside the Manchester City hotel during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

It had been revealed that a gang of 17 individuals set off a first batch of what have been described as ‘industrial strength’ fireworks at 2:45am, which led to Manchester City’s security staff patrolling the area around the hotel.

However, it was also reported that at 4:30am, around seven members of the group returned to set off a second explosion, which again awoke those inside.

Despite the strength of said fireworks, Pep Guardiola has confirmed to BT Sport that has was not affected by the events of last night.

"I was sleeping like a baby, I didn't realise it [fireworks]. Some people notice two times they were there. No problem", said the Manchester City manager.

Manchester City are looking to reach the Champions League semi-final for the first time since Manuel Pellegrini's era at the club, when a 3-2 aggregate win over Paris Saint-Germain set up a final four clash with Real Madrid.

The winner of Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night will face Mauricio Pochettino's side in the semi-final, after PSG won on away goals against the reigning champions Bayern Munich.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra