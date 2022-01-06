"I Was So Surprised With Their Behaviour!" - Manchester City Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Provides Etihad Stadium Dressing Room Insight

Oleksandr Zinchenko has paid tribute to the characters within the Manchester City dressing room, stating that there remains work to be done despite the success the 25-year-old has enjoyed during his time at the club.

The Ukraine international has made 112 appearances across all competitions since his first full season in Manchester, following a season on loan at PSV Eindhoven after he signed for City in 2016.

Zinchenko, whose current deal at the Etihad Stadium runs until 2024, has done well in providing cover at left-back during a period where the left side of defence has had the need for addressing under Pep Guardiola.

Though Joao Cancelo has made the left-back spot his own courtesy of his attacking exploits this season, Zinchenko's versatility and ability on the ball have made him a key player for Guardiola.

In a new interview with CityTV this week, the full-back has reflected on his time in the City dressing room and how he was taken aback by the humility within one of the most star-studded squads in world football following his arrival at the club.

“It's a dream to be close to these players. You always want to learn and try to get as much as you can," said Zinchenko, who has won three Premier League titles among a host of other domestic silverware at the Etihad Stadium.

"Obviously, I knew (when he signed for City) I was not going to have a lot of game-time with some of the best players in the world at the club, and still, I know I need to work hard a lot to try and get close to them and I'm still trying to learn."

For all of the brilliant football they play, Pep Guardiola's men have been hailed for the togetherness within the dressing room, despite boasting some of the best players in the world all across the pitch - a factor which Zinchenko believes has played a key role in their success over the years.

The Ukrainian said: “I suppose I expected these superstars to be a bit different, but they were so simple and I call it 'class' because when you go high as a sportsman and you take a massive step forward, you still need to be humble."

"You still need to be like you are and that's what they (the City players) have done. I was so surprised with their behaviour and the attitude they showed, all of them are professionals."

Zinchenko continued, "I can say that everyone has an unbelievable attitude on the training pitch and in games, and they try and do their best to give everything on the pitch because our fans deserve it and this amazing club (Manchester City) can achieve everything."

Despite having won an array of trophies at Manchester City, Zinchenko believes his side have a lot of work ahead of them if they are to continue what has been a domination of the English top-flight under Guardiola.

“It's a great feeling having won these titles, that's why we're here. That's why we have an unbelievable team and training staff," the Shakhtar Donetsk academy graduate added.

"It's a special feeling when you're lifting these titles, especially the Premier League. I couldn't have dreamt that I could lift it three times in my life, so I hope I can do it more number of times in the future, but we still need to work hard for that.”

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra