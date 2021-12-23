"I Will Clarify, But Not To You!" - Pep Guardiola Remains Tightlipped After Dropping Phil Foden and Jack Grealish From Man City Starting XI

Pep Guardiola opted not to elaborate in detail on the reasons behind Phil Foden and Jack Grealish being dropped against Newcastle, after the England duo were pictured on a night out in Manchester.

Manchester City moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League table last weekend, after a 4-0 win against Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday afternoon.

However, England duo Phil Foden and Jack Grealish remained unused substitutes during the win, despite both scoring in the 7-0 thrashing of Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium just five days prior.

It has since emerged that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had been left 'distinctly unimpressed' by the actions of the two forwards, after the pair were pictured on a night out in Manchester city centre, following the win over Leeds.

Manchester City staff reportedly 'took a dim view' of the England pair's behaviour, with coaches left 'unhappy' with the condition of Foden and Grealish when they reported to the City Football Academy for a recovery session the next day.

Grealish joined City from Aston Villa for a record breaking £100 million in the summer, while Phil Foden is rumoured to be on the verge of signing a new long-term contract with the current Premier League Champions.

After much speculation in the press around the reason why the two players dropped out of the starting XI at St James' Park, Pep Guardiola said on Thursday afternoon, "Some players go out. I will clarify, but not to you."

Asked why Foden and Grealish didn't play against Newcastle, the Catalan replied, "Fernandinho, (Nathan) Ake, (Cole) Palmer didn't play either at Newcastle. Some players go out. I will clarify, but not to you."

"They are not rules, I'm not police. They are old enough to know what they have to do. We are living in special circumstances that we cannot live free like in the past."

Guardiola continued, "The pandemic is still here. Everyone has to try to follow us as much as possible. We are not alone in the world, we are living with people. Being careful, we are exposed. just be careful that's all."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra