"I Will Miss Eric This Year" - Man City Star Opens Up On Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero's Departures to Barcelona

Ferran Torres foresees that now-former Manchester City players Sergio Aguero and Eric will find prominent success in their upcoming runs at Barcelona.

Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia each completed free transfer moves to Barcelona last month, and entered into their new deals on Thursday, as their existing contracts at the Etihad Stadium reached their expiry.

For Sergio Aguero, his transfer to Barcelona was well expected for some time this calendar year, especially as rumours loomed over the past months hinting that such a move was on the horizon.

At the age of 33, many are questioning just how much Sergio Aguero has left in the tank, considering the Argentine is still coming off of an injury-riddled campaign after sustaining serious knee damage this time last year.

Nonetheless, current Manchester City star Ferran Torres sees that despite the Argentine forward being on the backend of his prime days as a footballer, he still has much to provide to a powerhouse club like Barcelona.

The Spanish winger spoke further to the Spanish-based show "Tu Diras" on Rac1 about the long-time Manchester City talent.

"Kun's career speaks for itself," Torres said. "He has made history at City and in football. He will have good years at Barça and will score goals."

On the other hand, Eric Garcia's move to the Catalan giants was not much of a surprise.

Barcelona officials had aimed to sign Eric Garcia over last year's summer transfer window, but such attempts failed as Manchester City opted to keep the Spanish defender for the final year of his contract.

Ferran Torres only spent a year playing alongside Eric Garcia at Manchester City, but from what he has also seen from him over their current time with the Spanish national team, he claims that the promising defender will be a formidable fit at Barcelona.

"I will miss Eric this year," Torres said. "It was a very good decision for him. He is a 'top' centre-back and Barca has made a good signing."

Ferran Torres may soon play against his two former teammates as Manchester City is slated to clash against Barcelona for a pre-season friendly fixture in August.

For now, Torres and Garcia are well looking to help Spain pull off a deep run in the Euro 2020 knockout stage.

