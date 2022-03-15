Skip to main content

"I Will Not Say This is His Best Season" - Pep Guardiola Makes Admission on Riyad Mahrez Goalscoring Form

Pep Guardiola hailed Riyad Mahrez's exploits in front of goal and revealed why Manchester City are 'lucky' to have the winger at the club prior to their goalless draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday evening.

In the midst of his greatest goalscoring campaign with 21 strikes across all competitions to his name so far, the numbers certainly do not lie when it is stated that Riyad Mahrez is enjoying a terrific season in front of goal.

While raising his numbers significantly since the start of the previous campaign, the Algerian has developed a knack for delivering on the big stage for City, right from his crucial equalizer from 12 yards out against Arsenal on New Year's Day to a cracking brace in a derby win against Manchester United recently.

Speaking prior to his side's goalless draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday evening, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola explained why the Sky Blues are fortunate to have the 30-year-old within their ranks.

He (Mahrez) is an exceptional player. He’s a player that many teams would like to have," the Catalan said in his pre-match press conference at the weekend, as quoted by Manchester City's official website.

"But I will not say it’s his (Mahrez's) best season or not because he’s played in the Premier League for many seasons at a high level. Last season, for example, he was exceptional.

"The final quarter of the (2020/21) season - until the end - he (Mahrez) was so important and playing really well.

"He (Mahrez) has scored a lot of goals, penalties, assists and everything and part of that is the quality. He reads the game perfectly when he has to attack or give an extra pass."

Guardiola is clearly gushing about his in-form winger’s exploits over the past year, as Mahrez has consistently delivered whenever counted upon despite not always being one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Much like during the business end of last season, the former Leicester star's ability to conjure something out of nothing could prove vital in City’s quest for glory on three fronts this season.

After suffering a blow in their bid to retain the Premier League title with a disappointing draw away at Crystal Palace, Manchester City switch their focus to the FA Cup ahead of a quarter-final tie against Southampton at St. Mary's this weekend.

