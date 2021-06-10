Sports Illustrated home
"I Will Pour The Cocktail Down His Throat..." - Paul Gascoigne Reacts To Phil Foden's 'Gazza' Themed Haircut

England legend Paul Gascoigne has expressed his delight at Phil Foden taking inspiration from him, after the midfielder revealed his Euro 96 'Gazza' style haircut.
The Manchester City forward sent the footballing world into a frenzy earlier this week, when the aptly named 'Skin-fade Gascoigne' revealed his new haircut for the upcoming European Championships. 

Captioned 'Euro 96 vibes', his new look was, of course, a recreation of Paul Gascoigne's famous silver hair.

The England legend himself has been speaking exclusively to the Daily Mirror about Phil Foden's new look.

"I love to watch him play – we [England] have so many exciting youngsters coming through," Gascoigne said. "If Phil Foden scores, he should do the Dentist’s chair [celebration] – and I will pour the cocktail down his throat."

“I think that goal was my greatest in an England shirt, and the celebration made it the greatest moment. So tell Phil Foden I will take him on one on one in my back garden."

The celebration he's referencing to - known as the 'Dentist Chair' - came after a night out on England's pre-Euro 96 tour, where Paul Gascoigne and other players were said to have been tied to a chair and filled with alcohol.

After scoring a terrific goal against Scotland in the subsequent tournament, Paul Gascoigne laid on the floor with the likes of Jamie Redknapp and Alan Shearer squirting water into his mouth in celebration.

A cheeky but amusing nod to the story the previous week.

I wonder if Phil Foden may take up Paul Gascoigne's offer when the tournament ends - hopefully in success...

