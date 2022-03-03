Skip to main content

"I Would Change Half of What I've Achieved As A Manager!" - Pep Guardiola Makes Hilarious Admission on Improving Golf Swing

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted he would change half of his career as a footballer and manager to have a better golf swing, in a new interview.

Pep Guardiola is man of many interests. Since his arrival to the Etihad Stadium in 2016, the Catalan has displayed his love for fashion, food and wine amongst other things whilst having assembled one of the greatest teams in Premier League history.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager, who has led the Sky Blues to three Premier League titles, has been shown testing his skills on a golf course in the Amazon documentary covering Manchester City's historic 2017/18 campaign.

JG x Pep vs Pet Away

Pep Guardiola with Jack Grealish and Phil Foden

Pep x Klopp 2

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp

Guardiola was quizzed about on his thoughts on golf skills in a new interview with Sky Sports this week, which saw the 51-year-old deliver a hilarious response which reflects his love for the the game and how he wishes he was better at it.

"I would change half of what I've achieved as a manager, or as a football player to have a decent golf swing. Honestly, I would do everything," the Manchester City manager said.

Read More

Stones x Pep Everton Away

Pep Guardiola and John Stones

Pep Cover Everton Away

Pep Guardiola

The comments mirror Guardiola's mentality in accurate fashion - as someone who is passionate about every aspect of their life and is as keen on perfection as anyone, which is evident from the success the Spaniard has enjoyed during his time as Manchester City boss.

Manchester City will be looking to make it three wins in three when they face local rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, with Liverpool in touching distance of the league leaders ahead of what will be an entertaining few months in the title run-in.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Pep cover fresh
News

"I Would Change Half of What I've Achieved As A Manager!" - Pep Guardiola Makes Hilarious Admission on Improving Golf Swing

By Vayam Lahoti
48 minutes ago
imago1005152875h
News

Pep Guardiola Credits Wife for His Touchline Fashion and Thanks Man City's Money for 'Good Things' in his Life

By Srinivas Sadhanand
2 hours ago
imago0045657870h
News

Pep Guardiola Names Manchester City Star 'Most Likely' to Become Manager Following Playing Career

By Edward Burnett
3 hours ago
imago0044649517h
News

Mario Balotelli Explains Why Premier League Title Success Ranks Above Champions League Final Win

By Srinivas Sadhanand
5 hours ago
imago1007322678h
News

Manchester City's Potential Pep Guardiola Replacement Taking English Lessons - Manchester United Heavily Linked

By Srinivas Sadhanand
7 hours ago
imago1007279411h
Transfer Rumours

From Brazil: Manchester City Owners Submit Proposal for Corinthians Midfielder - Club 'Pleased' by Offer

By Srinivas Sadhanand
7 hours ago
JG Pet Away
News

Jack Grealish Opens Up on Excitement Ahead of First Manchester United Clash at the Etihad Stadium

By Edward Burnett
8 hours ago
imago1000610496h
Transfer Rumours

"There Are No Talks" - Fabrizio Romano Provides Update on Future of Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling

By Harry Winters
8 hours ago