"I Would Change Half of What I've Achieved As A Manager!" - Pep Guardiola Makes Hilarious Admission on Improving Golf Swing

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted he would change half of his career as a footballer and manager to have a better golf swing, in a new interview.

Pep Guardiola is man of many interests. Since his arrival to the Etihad Stadium in 2016, the Catalan has displayed his love for fashion, food and wine amongst other things whilst having assembled one of the greatest teams in Premier League history.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager, who has led the Sky Blues to three Premier League titles, has been shown testing his skills on a golf course in the Amazon documentary covering Manchester City's historic 2017/18 campaign.

IMAGO / Action Plus Pep Guardiola with Jack Grealish and Phil Foden IMAGO / PA Images Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp

Guardiola was quizzed about on his thoughts on golf skills in a new interview with Sky Sports this week, which saw the 51-year-old deliver a hilarious response which reflects his love for the the game and how he wishes he was better at it.

"I would change half of what I've achieved as a manager, or as a football player to have a decent golf swing. Honestly, I would do everything," the Manchester City manager said.

IMAGO / PA Images Pep Guardiola and John Stones IMAGO / PA Images Pep Guardiola

The comments mirror Guardiola's mentality in accurate fashion - as someone who is passionate about every aspect of their life and is as keen on perfection as anyone, which is evident from the success the Spaniard has enjoyed during his time as Manchester City boss.

Manchester City will be looking to make it three wins in three when they face local rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, with Liverpool in touching distance of the league leaders ahead of what will be an entertaining few months in the title run-in.

