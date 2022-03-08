"I Would Love it!" - Pep Guardiola Reveals Major Update on Fernandinho's Manchester City Future

Pep Guardiola has revealed he would 'love' club captain Fernandinho to stay for one more season, with the Brazilian's contract set to expire in May.

An all-time fan favourite, Fernandinho has made 371 appearances for Manchester City, scoring 25 goals and winning 11 major trophies.

His combative performances from defensive midfield have earned him rave reviews from fans and pundits alike, cementing his position as one of the most consistent players the Premier League has ever seen.

However, the 36-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of the season and his future plans, at the moment, are unclear.

Speaking in his pre-match Champions League press conference, Pep Guardiola has revealed he wants the Brazilian to stick around for another year.

"I would love it. I'm so glad to have him he's an incredible captain and player. I have a feeling now at 36, 37, he struggled a little bit coming back from holidays but now he's getting his rhythm," the Catalan began.

"For him, he doesn't care, he will play against Peterborough. Other players his age wouldn't want to play there in cold weather, but he wants to help to give rest to Rodri. At the end of the season, we will decide."

Moving on to discussing his limited role in the City side at the moment, Guardiola says his influence in the dressing room is still as huge as ever.

"This kind of thing comes from himself. Fernandinho has been in all the meetings for the last six years and when we're playing they know what needs to happen.

"At half-time when we have time to fix things they talk and every player has the freedom to do so. I love it when players talk about the game."

Guardiola concluded by discussing if he sees comparisons between Fernandinho and his previous assistant, Mikel Arteta.

"In terms of how the people respect Mikel and him then definitely. About knowledge, passion, license to be a manager I didn't speak with that about Fernandinho, but a holding midfielder, captain, he is thinking about the club, he has everything to be a manager."

