"I Would Love to Hug Them" - Pep Guardiola Hails 'Incredible' Manchester City Away Support Following Everton Win

Pep Guardiola heaped praise on Manchester City's travelling fans after his side sealed a late 1-0 win against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday evening.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was spotted applauding the away support at Goodison Park after full-time at Goodison Park at the weekend, as Phil Foden's 82nd minute strike sealed a hard-fought victory for the Premier League champions.

Despite the nervy nature of the tie, the away fans were rapturous in their support of the league leaders throughout the contest, with Manchester City far from their usual best a week on from their disappointing loss at the hands of Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium.

However, as his side returned to winning ways with a statement win in Merseyside, Pep Guardiola reserved special praise for Manchester City’s travelling fans, who joined hands with Everton fans to sending a strong message of support to Ukraine amid the invasion from Russia ahead of kick-off at Goodison Park.

IMAGO / PA Images Pep Guardiola applauds the travelling fans in Manchester City's 1-0 win against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday. IMAGO / Sportimage Pep Guardiola celebrates with Ruben Dias and Oleksandr Zinchenko after Phil Foden's winner helped Manchester City claim a 1-0 win in Merseyside at the weekend.

“Our fans when we play away are incredible and amazing," Guardiola said in his post-match press conference on Saturday evening, as quoted by the official club website.

"I would love to hug them (City's away fans) every single game, to thank them because wherever we go, they are there.

"We feel their warmth and the players notice. Our fans away from home are extraordinary."

The Catalan's praise for Manchester City's away support is nothing less than the truth, as the five-time Premier League champions have a case for having one of, if not the best, support away from home in England.

IMAGO / Sportimage Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva celebrate Manchester City's winner against Everton. IMAGO / PA Images Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola applauds the travelling fans at Goodison Park.

Not only is the away support always packed to the brim, but the fans are often heard outsinging the home support, as demonstrated by the Manchester City supporters at Old Trafford in their routine 2-0 triumph over their noisy neighbours in November last year.

As the Premier League title race is set to go down to the wire between Guardiola's men and Liverpool, the away support has to be as emphatic as it usually is to help push City through the finish line.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra