“I would love to stay longer here. It is a place I love to be." - Pep Guardiola hints at his long-term future

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hinted he's open to staying longer than his current contract which expires at the end of this season.

In his latest press conference before City set to take on Wolves in their Premier League opener, Pep Guardiola was bombarded with questions on his long-term future.

Quotes relayed by the Manchester Evening News seem to suggest the Catalan boss is open staying beyond his current deal.

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Guardiola said: “I would love to stay longer here. It is a place I love to be. This club achieved standards in the last decade. We have to maintain that. I am going to see if I deserve it this season in terms of how the club goes forward and improves.”

They didn’t push me from day one to today. They allow me to do my job. This is going to continue. They didn’t tell me you have to do this or that, or you have to win this or win that. They told me to play.”

Positive news for City fans we're sure; but according to Jack Gaughan at the Mail, it'll all depend on whether the players react well to Guardiola's new methods for the upcoming season - something that's likely to be decided half way through the current campaign.

