SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

“I would say that at this time, the reason I signed the contract is for our chairman." - Pep Guardiola reacts to signing a contract extension

harryasiddall

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has this morning signed a two-year extension to his current contract - keeping him at the club until 2023. 

Speaking to the club's official website, Guardiola has described his delight in agreeing to an extension; “As a manager, I have everything that I need. Of course, all managers depend on results, obviously me as well and we have to win to continue. I saw many times in the bad moments how the people here support me."

The boss has now committed to the club longer than any other in his managerial career, and he's named the Chairman as the main reason he's decided to stay.

"Of course, Ferran [Soriano] and Txiki [Begiristain], but especially Khaldoon, our chairman, was the main reason I decided to continue. I would say that at this time, the reason I signed the contract is for our chairman. Especially for the conversations that we had. He convinced me that still we have to move forward, to try to do it, to continue what we have done in these incredible last four years together.

We have had long talks this week together, we put both sides to continue or not and in the end we decided that the best for all of us is to continue because still we have the feeling that there is unfinished business and still there is something to do - continue what we have done in the last years," Guardiola proclaimed.

manchester-city-v-huddersfield-town-premier-league
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

In terms of targets, even he knows he has to continue to deliver success if he's to remain at the helm; "This club won in the recent past, but together we won a lot and we won a lot and we won again. The target at this club like in the past has not won a lot of titles is continue to try to maintain the structure of the club as long and as much as possible," Guardiola began.

"I have the desire to help with all the fantastic players we have for the next years, especially for the fans and we will feel proud of the way we play and the way we win."

Guardiola, as usual, had a lot of praise for his vast team of backroom staff, who have been with him since day one; “Everyday, I talk to my backroom staff. So for me, it’s more important my relationship I have with Juanma [Lillo], Rodolfo [Borrell], Carles [Planchart], with all the physios, all the doctors we have, Max [Sala], who did an incredible job in this difficult period with lockdown.

It’s not just Txiki and Ferran, that is important, but it’s also important the people I work with every single day.The chefs, the sports analysts, Marc Boixasa is an incredibly important person for us in this organisation. I would say a lot of them. This is the reason I decide to continue. I work every day with them, I want to be comfortable with them. If I wasn’t comfortable with them, I wouldn’t have extended my contract.”

fbl-eng-pr-leeds-man-city (5)
(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

And finally, Guardiola had a message for the Manchester City fans; "I don’t want to leave without saying hello and maybe bye in the in the stadium. All the clubs we need fans, but of course especially I am talking about ours.

They must know we think a lot about them when we play, especially at home. How empty and sad it is. But hopefully it will finish soon and finally we can be together. I want them to be proud. I know we did it in the past, the way we played in the last few years. But we are looking forward to it again in the stadium.

"I never forget when I learned about when these fans were in Maine Road, in the second division, not fighting where we are now, and 35,000 follow the team. When that happens, that shows how special a club is. It’s not just about winning titles. Of course it’s important but sometimes it’s more important to not forget what we were. What we are right now is really, really good and the target again is fighting all together. We want to maintain this level in UK, Europe as best as possible," he concluded.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City are 'actively pursuing' deal for Barcelona forward - €80-90M valuation mentioned for January window

Manchester City are reportedly now 'actively pursuing' a deal for Lionel Messi and are looking to 'potentially' sign the Barcelona forward in the January transfer window, according to the latest claims.

Freddie Pye

by

mancityscot

OFFICIAL: Pep Guardiola signs a two-year contract extension at Man City

Pep Guardiola has today signed a two-year contract extension at Manchester City.

harryasiddall

Outspoken La Liga President claims Man City are "financed differently" in latest outburst

As both the January transfer window and Barcelona presidential elections loom, rumours around Lionel Messi’s future are beginning to re-emerge. Today, outspoken La Liga president Javier Tebas, has had his say on the matter....

Harry Winters

by

Sonski

"I was crying" - Man City star's family member reveals emotional reaction to recent fixture

Ferran Torres' grandfather has revealed he could not contain his emotion when he watched his grandson score a hattrick against Germany.

markgough96

Man City show interest in La Liga attacking midfield starlet - player has two-years left on current deal

Manchester City have been showing an interest in Valencia starlet Kang-in Lee. The 19-year old has two-years left on his current deal and it's reported by Rafa Martin that City could take advantage of that situation.

harryasiddall

Man City stance on Lionel Messi move revealed ahead of January transfer window

Manchester City have retained interest in Lionel Messi and are ready to go back in for him in January.

Adam Booker

Ferran Torres was able to join La Liga side in 2017 for just €8M - phone call from Man City boss persuaded move in 2020

New summer signing Ferran Torres has turned many heads so far this season for Manchester City. After the departure of Leroy Sane there were big attacking shoes to be filled in Pep Guardiola’s City side.

Adam Booker

Man City 'relaunch' for long-chased summer target - €60 million fee mentioned

Neapolitan news source AreaNapoli, as translated by Sport Witness, have shared news from journalist Fabio Santini that Manchester City have relaunched for Kalidou Koulibaly - offering €60 million.

Adam Booker

City Xtra Writers: An Honest Assessment - 2020/21 So Far

In what has been an unexpected and rather unconventional start to the season for many top-flight teams, Manchester City have had a stuttering start to their 2020/21 season with just three wins from their opening seven league matches.

Harry Winters

Man City begin search for next manager, despite potential Pep Guardiola extension - two key names identified

Manchester City have started the search for their potential next manager, whether Pep Guardiola leaves at the end of the season or not.

Nathan Allen