"I would say the Premier League is first..." - Pep Guardiola reveals his priorities going into seasons with Man City

Pep Guardiola has revealed his Manchester City squad’s priority list when it comes to playing in the major competitions during the course of a season.

Pep Guardiola has revealed his Manchester City squad’s priority list when it comes to playing in the major competitions during the course of a season.

The Manchester City boss has been known for his propensity to take all competitions very seriously during his time in English football. Often we have seen the current Premier League leaders playing full strength teams against lower league opposition, even in the early rounds of the English domestic cups.

However, Pep Guardiola has revealed his clear stance on what competitions are the most important, speaking ahead of the weekend's Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

READ MORE: Fernandinho's demand to speak to media after Villa clash

READ MORE: Man City make decision on John Stones red card

“When we start we say many times, every game must be taken seriously. The Premier League is the most important, after the Champions League or Europa, then FA Cup then Carabao. At the start of the season it's perfect to rotate and is over quickly, this season you play in the middle of the important part of the season.”

Guardiola continued, “I would say the Premier League is the first title of the season, then the Champions League to qualify is the second [objective]. The third is Europe, then FA Cup, then after Carabao.”

While most managers, including Pep Guardiola, would shy away from ever revealing that they are focused on fixtures further down the road and not what is right in front of them, the Manchester City boss was quick to mention the UEFA Champions League semi-finals looming on the horizon.

READ MORE: 'Caution' in potential transfer of Man City defender this summer

READ MORE: Details of Grealish/Southgate conversation about Man City emerge

“Normally it's over for a long time, now we play at an important time of the season, it's a mix of contradiction that it's a final but one eye is on the Champions League and Crystal Palace. Carabao is nice, we play to win the title, but PSG is there, one eye on that. We see what happens on Sunday.”

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra