"I Would Tell Him..." - Pep Guardiola Provides Honest Verdict on Jack Grealish's Manchester City Performances

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola delivered his honest assessment of Jack Grealish's time so far at the Etihad Stadium since his move from Aston Villa last summer, maintaining that the England international has been up to the mark.

Jack Grealish's displays have been a point of contention amongst fans and pundits alike since the former Aston Villa skipper sealed a record-breaking £100 million transfer to Manchester City in the summer.

Since joining the Premier League champions, the 26-year-old has yet to set the world alight, however many who watch the league leaders week-in, week-out could argue that Pep Guardiola's best signings at Manchester City have taken a year to start truly clicking into gear, such as Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez.

It was the Manchester City manager himself who expressed his delight with Grealish's start to life at the Etihad Stadium, with the England star in contention to feature against Peterborough in the fifth-round of the FA Cup on Tuesday after being named on the bench against Everton on Saturday evening.

Jack Grealish was an unused substitute in Manchester City's 1-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola giving instructions to Jack Grealish on the touchline.

"It is about playing good. I would tell him if he wasn’t playing good, but it's not the case,“ Guardiola said ahead of the his side's trip to the Weston Homes Stadium.

"His (Grealish's) stats are quite similar to Aston Villa in terms of ball contact close to the goal. He has had the chances. 

"At Watford, in 20 minutes, he (Grealish) could have scored three goals, but it didn’t happen. We didn’t sign him to score 45 goals. That’s not his quality, he has another one."

Though many onlookers have claimed that Grealish's tally of two goals and two assists in 17 Premier League appearances this season are evidence of his slow start, the Catalan coach feels that numbers do not present an accurate reflection of the Birmingham-born star's displays.

Jack Grealish in action for Manchester City in the FA Cup against Fulham.

Jack Grealish could be set to start against Peterborough United.

“Statistics are just a pattern of information that we have. There are players who make the team play good without the statistics," Guardiola added.

"If you perform to your maximum, if you perform to your best and you helped your team-mates and make the process better, it is enough. It is thanks to that, that you are going to win a game. ”

"I Would Tell Him..." - Pep Guardiola Provides Honest Verdict on Jack Grealish's Manchester City Performances

