“I’d Call This an Opportunity!" - Aymeric Laporte Opens Up on Atletico Madrid Challenge in Champions League

In his latest interview, Aymeric Laporte has insisted that the chance of going toe-to-toe with Atletico Madrid is an 'opportunity' for Manchester City to showcase why they're the best in the business.

Over the years, Manchester City have shown a tendency of struggling against teams that are set up in a low-block and are ready to hit them on the counter-attack.

Even this season, dropped points against Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Southampton came against sides in the Premier League that went out with the game plan of soaking pressure and punishing City on the break.

With Pep Guardiola’s side drawn against the masters of this style of play in the Champions League, there are some who have suggested that Atletico Madrid are exactly the kind of side that could cause the Blues nightmares in the quarter-final.

However, Aymeric Laporte - who has spent eight years of his professional career in Spain considers the prospect of battling it out against Diego Simeone’s side - sees it as a blessing instead of a curse.

"Quite honestly, no," he replied when asked if Atletico Madrid could prove to be City's kryptonite, in an interview with Side Lowe of the Guardian. The 27-year old explained, "I'd call this an opportunity. A chance to show we're better than all those other teams." Despite how Simeone masterminded a scrappy two-legged win against Manchester United in the last-16, Laporte seems to be bullish about how the Sky Blues' mesmeric footballing philosophy could trump the age-old masters of the dark arts.



While Guardiola is expected to make tweaks to his side’s tactics to adapt to the opposition, the Spanish international is right in stating that the Premier League champion are a cut above most teams in Europe.

Including the Madrid-based outfit, who have declined since becoming domestic champions last season - currently sat in 4th place this term.

With City overcoming their own mental barrier in the Champions League by reaching the final last season, the prospect of overcoming Atletico in the quarter-finals gives them another chance to prove why they’re arguably the best team in the world.

