"If I Had To Leave Barca, I Would Go To Man City" - Barcelona Star Midfielder Reveals Future Plans During Interview

Barcelona's rising midfield talent Riqui Puig has made an admission regarding his future place should he ever leave Barcelona, during an interview provided by newspaper Mundo Deportivo this week.

Puig has had a relatively uncertain time at the club ever since the appointment of Ronald Koeman as manager, however the feeling remains that the club as whole wants the 21 year-old to remain at the Camp Nou.

As part of a wide-ranging interview with Mundo Deportivo, the young midfielder addressed where his future would lie, should he ever leave Barcelona at some stage during his blossoming career.

Riqui Puig explained, "Because of the style of play and how there is a coach who understands football like me, I’ll say Manchester City - but at the moment, I’m very good at Barcelona and I do not plan to leave."

Puig certainly has some big ambitions in the game, and while some fans may believe that moving to Manchester City, playing in the Premier League, and working under Pep Guardiola may be the best step forward, the player is firmly focused on making a name for himself in La Liga.

"I'm a very ambitious player and I'm not satisfied with the minutes I get," he explained.

"I really want to play many matches, score goals and win titles to be a recognised player, so that they know me from all over the world."

Manchester City had been linked with a move and an interest for Puig in late December, however the reports were always far-fetched, and no such developments materialised from that point moving forward.

