"If I Was to Go Back to City..."- Man City Youngster Makes Bold Ederson Claim on Future Amid Loan Spell

Manchester City James Trafford has lifted the lid on his future at the Etihad Stadium as he continues to turn heads out on loan at Bolton Wanderers, speaking about the chances of him returning to his boyhood club to play for the U-23 side.

Since the start of his loan spell at Bolton Wanderers, James Trafford has become a real fan favourite.

The Englishman has also managed to etch his name into the club’s history books, becoming the first goalkeeper to keep four clean sheets in his first four matches for the Wanderers.

Loving life out on loan, the question on several Manchester City fans’ lips is whether the 19-year-old will return to playing in the Elite Development Squad (EDS) after getting some valuable experience under his belt.

IMAGO / PA Images James Trafford in action for Bolton Wanderers IMAGO / Pro Sports Images James Trafford in action for Bolton Wanderers

“I will never go back and play (for the Manchester City) U-23's," Trafford said in an interview with The Bolton News this week.

“If I was to go back with (Manchester) City, it would be as a second-choice or to challenge Eddie (Ederson). I wouldn’t want to play on that level (U-23) again, especially now I have got the taste for the environment of men’s football. But it is February, so there’s no rush.

"Say I did go out on loan again, whether it is back here or elsewhere, clubs aren’t looking at the moment.

"And if I was to go back there, I don’t know if they know what is happening with Eddie (Ederson), Scott (Carson), Zack (Steffen) or even Slicks (Cieran Slicker).”

As things stand, Trafford would perhaps have to be restricted to the Manchester City U-23's, as Ederson, Zack Steffen, Scott Carson and Cieran Slicker comprise the goalkeeping pecking order at the club as things stand.

Another impressive loan spell could well be the push needed for James Trafford to be recalled in order to fight for the number one spot at Manchester City.

