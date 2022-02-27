Skip to main content

"If I Was to Go Back to City..."- Man City Youngster Makes Bold Ederson Claim on Future Amid Loan Spell

Manchester City James Trafford has lifted the lid on his future at the Etihad Stadium as he continues to turn heads out on loan at Bolton Wanderers, speaking about the chances of him returning to his boyhood club to play for the U-23 side.

Since the start of his loan spell at Bolton Wanderers, James Trafford has become a real fan favourite.

The Englishman has also managed to etch his name into the club’s history books, becoming the first goalkeeper to keep four clean sheets in his first four matches for the Wanderers.

Loving life out on loan, the question on several Manchester City fans’ lips is whether the 19-year-old will return to playing in the Elite Development Squad (EDS) after getting some valuable experience under his belt.

Trafford 1

James Trafford in action for Bolton Wanderers

Trafford 3

James Trafford in action for Bolton Wanderers

I will never go back and play (for the Manchester City) U-23's," Trafford said in an interview with The Bolton News this week.

If I was to go back with (Manchester) City, it would be as a second-choice or to challenge Eddie (Ederson). I wouldn’t want to play on that level (U-23) again, especially now I have got the taste for the environment of men’s football. But it is February, so there’s no rush.

Read More

Trafford 2

James Trafford in action for Bolton Wanderers

Trafford England U20

James Trafford in action for the England U-20 squad

"Say I did go out on loan again, whether it is back here or elsewhere, clubs aren’t looking at the moment. 

"And if I was to go back there, I don’t know if they know what is happening with Eddie (Ederson), Scott (Carson), Zack (Steffen) or even Slicks (Cieran Slicker).”

As things stand, Trafford would perhaps have to be restricted to the Manchester City U-23's, as Ederson, Zack Steffen, Scott Carson and Cieran Slicker comprise the goalkeeping pecking order at the club as things stand.

Another impressive loan spell could well be the push needed for James Trafford to be recalled in order to fight for the number one spot at Manchester City.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Trafford Cover
News

"If I Was to Go Back to City..."- Man City Youngster Makes Bold Ederson Claim on Future Amid Loan Spell

By Srinivas Sadhanand
1 minute ago
John Stones Cover
News

John Stones Reveals Key Manchester City Trait That Could Help Pip Liverpool in Premier League Run-In

By Srinivas Sadhanand
1 hour ago
imago1000320540h
News

Erling Haaland Decision Date Revealed Amid Continued Pursuits from Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain

By Srinivas Sadhanand
3 hours ago
imago1010168577h
Transfer Rumours

"Highly Likely to be in the Championship, Maybe Even the Premier League" - Portsmouth CEO Gives Comment on Future of Manchester City Loanee

By Edward Burnett
7 hours ago
imago1010176031h
News

Pep Guardiola, Phil Foden, and John Stones Discuss Potential Everton Penalty in Manchester City's Victory

By Srinivas Sadhanand
9 hours ago
imago1010176658h
News

"We Have to Win All the Games" - Pep Guardiola Makes Bold Title Race Prediction After Everton Victory

By Srinivas Sadhanand
9 hours ago
imago1010176655h
News

"We Earned the Good Fortune" - Pep Guardiola Reflects On Key Moments in Manchester City's Victory Over Everton

By Harry Winters
10 hours ago
Foden x Bernardo Everton Away
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned: Everton 0-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

By Srinivas Sadhanand
11 hours ago