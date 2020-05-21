If Leipzig want Angelino they should pay up - A Week in the City

Just like the Bundesliga, just like the ability to see one person who isn’t from your household in a social situation as long as you remain more than two metres apart and just like the ability to cram into tightly compacted public transport on your way to work surrounded by dozens of strangers who are definitely not more than two metres apart, I’m back.

It’s been a while since I’ve done one of these - so for the uninitiated, this is where I take a look at a few stories that have caught my eye in the previous week and offer my own take on the stories. There’s not been too much to talk about in the last couple of months, which has somewhat delayed this return, however it appears that normality is slowly returning in the footballing world.

With footballing normality comes the utter abnormality of the media storm which forever surrounds the game. So let’s don our protective 3M facemasks (other facemask suppliers are available… I think) and get stuck in.

Red Bull gives you Angel(ino) wings

For those of you who didn’t immediately close the page when they saw the terrible headline (it’s the best pun I could do with this material, I’m sorry), this is basically the story that has kind of been rumbling on for the last couple of months. It’s reared its head in the last couple of days, as Jonathan Smith of Goal has confirmed that RB Leipzig are indeed interested in signing Angelino but not for the original £25 million which was agreed in the initial loan contract.

The German club are using the COVID-19 situation as a reason to try to negotiate the deal down to as close to half of the £25 million as they possibly can, although the story that they’ve wanted to pay less than £25 million has existed since early-mid February so I think COVID is just a nice, convenient excuse for them.

Of course, Leipzig are in the middle of another transfer saga at the moment which has been on the go for a long time - Timo Werner’s future is still very much up in the air, with Liverpool apparently knocking at the door to see if they can get him. I’m sure Leipzig will be more than happy to offer a 50% discount on the initial asking price to help the scousers cope with the financial implications of the coronavirus. Liverpool were a few days of fan backlash away from putting their non-playing staff on the government furlough scheme, help them out, Leipzig!

Personally, this is all rather elementary for me. Angelino is not a £25 million player by any means. We signed him for £10m because he was a (relatively) cheap, home-grown backup for a position which we’re notoriously incapable of adequately covering and Mendy’s ligaments were still being held together by sticky tape and gypsy magic. In the few appearances Angelino made for us in that time, he seemed fine for a cup game against lower league opposition but I’d have never trusted him in a Premier League game. If we manage to make a profit on him, however high that profit may be, it’s a good piece of business from City, however you look at it.

Having said that, if Leipzig are truly as impressed with how quickly he’s adapted to the club’s system as Jonathan Smith says they are then they should have no problem paying the price they accepted in the loan agreement. Pay up, Leipzig.

Sancho V2

Jayden Braaf may have insisted, during an Instagram Q & A, that he is, in fact, not Sancho V2 and that he is just himself, but it’s feeling a lot like he is Sancho V2.

The youngster has been making teams across the PL2 look like chumps for the last year, in a way that is eerily reminiscent of Jadon Sancho in the season before he decided that he was too good to return to the club for pre-season training and effectively went on strike before earning his move to Dortmund, which the media are now falling over themselves to praise him for doing.

As a result of this, plenty of people spent the season wondering why, in the absence of Leroy Sané, Braaf never earned himself a call-up to the first team. This apparently included Braaf himself, when he took to his personal Snapchat to bemoan (in Dutch) that he would need to score 100 goals to get into the first team. However, Sam Lee explained the situation in more detail around January time and it appears that, behind the scenes, Braaf isn’t impressing the first team coaching staff as much as he’s impressing the fans and the media during academy games.

Braaf is only 17 years old. He signed a 3 year contract in the summer, so time is on the club’s side. However there are rumours of a move to Germany for him and, should he get the same itch that Sancho had to play regular first team football, there might be nothing that the club can do to keep him. When asked during the Instagram Q & A about whether he’d like to go out on loan, he said he didn’t know, pulling out the Leipzig coronavirus excuse.

Let’s be honest, if I was Braaf, I’d take one look at City’s track record with loans and see if I could secure myself a permanent move if I was really that dead set against patiently waiting for my chance in the first team in the cups. The only exception to the club’s long string of failures has been Zinchenko, purely because he was stubborn enough and hard-working enough to wait for his chance.

Unal, Lopes, Denayer, Maffeo, all of them were highly-rated youngsters as far as the club were concerned and all had great loan spells, so we sold them for a profit. That’s ignoring the long, long line of failed loan moves to clubs who just don’t play them and are seemingly under no pressure from City to do so. See Claudio Gomes, who is effectively a member of PSV’s academy now, and Aro Muric, who’s been rotting on Nottingham Forest’s bench for virtually the whole season while we’ve continued to pay Claudio Bravo £150k per week to do the same thing here.

Jayden, if you’re reading this, don’t be Jadon Sancho. Be Jayden Braaf. There’s a spot in the team for you if you’re good enough. Probably. Maybe. I don’t know, just don’t leave.

City’s Aouar of need

Last week, L’Equipe reported that Lyon, forced by their financial constraints after Ligue 1’s early finish meant that they would not qualify for the Champions League, will be selling a few of their highest value players in the summer to make ends meet. This includes Memphis Depay, Moussa Dembele and, most importantly, Houssem Aouar.

Anybody who’s played Football Manager 2020 knows that Aouar to Manchester City is a transfer which is almost hard-wired into the game and for good reason. The French-Algerian was part of the Lyon midfield, alongside Tanguy Ndombele, who got the better of City on two occasions last season and is one of the French League’s hottest prospects.

In the days before the announcement from L’Equipe, rumours were already swirling that Aouar seemed destined for City and Lyon’s apparent intent to sell him this summer has only solidified that even further.

He seems like a typical Manchester City signing. A young player between 20-23 who’s done most of his fundamental development and got himself a lot of first team football under his belt by that age. He’s been tested in the Champions League and is widely regarded to have a lot of potential. However, he’s not quite in that top, top tier of player that will make the club go £20 million over their transfer record. £50 is a pretty standard City signing nowadays, if anything that’s quite cheap for a player who’s going to fit straight into the first team.

The obvious and immediate concern is the playing time of Phil Foden but, honestly, I think Aouar and Foden can rotate in the squad alongside De Bruyne. I think this transfer should be more of a concern for Gundogan than anybody else, though I doubt that’s going to be the case because Guardiola has a near-sexual love for Gundogan that will not be affected by any number of games where he’s bang average in the #8 role.

If Aouar chooses to side with Algeria when it comes to picking his national team to represent, Aouar and Mahrez will ensure that Manchester City have the strongest African social media following of all time. Salah’s Egyptian army will be powerless against the combined might of both Aouar and Mahrez fanboys.

