August 23, 2021
"If They Want Me There, I'll Come Back" - Bernardo Silva Provides Major Transfer Hint Amid Man City Exit Rumours

Bernardo Silva has stated his desire to return to boyhood club Benfica before his career is over, as part of a new interview with Eleven Sports.
It has been widely documented in recent weeks that the midfield star is looking for a move away from Manchester City after four impressive seasons at the club.

Reports earlier in the summer had stated that Bernardo Silva was ready to leave the Manchester weather and culture in the rear-view mirror. 

Initially, some suggested the destination for the midfielder was likely to be one of the three big La Liga clubs: Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid - with the latter being the likeliest of options.

Despite all that, Bernardo Silva has hinted that he would not turn down a move back to his boyhood club in Portugal - Benfica.

"I've said many times, I have an emptiness having left Benfica a little early and therefore I think I'll come back, I believe. I believe that if they want me there, I'll come back," Silva told Eleven Portugal in an exclusive interview.

Whether or not Bernardo Silva views a move back to Lisbon as a possibility in the near future, or as a way to wind down his career, is yet to be seen. However, with the well reported news that he is looking for a move away from the Etihad this summer, anything could be possible.

At this moment in time, AC Milan are rumoured to be pursuing the services of the 27-year-old.

The Serie A club are claimed to be eying a two-year loan deal worth £15 million before exercising the option of completing a permanent transfer for £30 million. 

However, as some believe, Manchester City will need to offload a senior player to afford Harry Kane this summer, and so they could look for a deal that will provide them with the money up front. 

"If They Want Me There, I'll Come Back" - Bernardo Silva Provides Major Transfer Hint Amid Man City Exit Rumours

