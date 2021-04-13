"If we win, the people say yes, if we lose people say no!" - Pep Guardiola discusses mentality of Man City squad in dealing with setbacks

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims past traumas will not play into his squad’s UEFA Champions League hopes this season, despite never making it past the quarter-final stage with the Etihad club before.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims past traumas will not play into his squad’s UEFA Champions League hopes this season, despite never making it past the quarter-final stage with the Etihad club before.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the decisive quarter-final clash with Borussia Dortmund in Germany, the Manchester City manager opened up about the mental test that this stage of the competition may, or may not, pose to his squad.

“I would say it is a pleasure to be here again. Next season we have already qualified for the Champions League again. Pleasure to be here, we train, fly tomorrow, focus to do a good game. We are looking forward [to it]. Many things can happen, nothing is guaranteed. We had a good result, we don't defend, everything to win.”

This Manchester City team has often been criticised for its ability to stand up in the face of adversity, often unable to find ways back into games if they concede an early goal, or too often conceding more than one goal in a short span of time in big games.

When asked if the team is now more equipped to deal with those tough moments, Pep Guardiola gave a typically cryptic answer.

“If we win, the people say yes, if we lose people say no. The emotions in a game, many circumstances happen. They are human beings, everybody forgets."

"We do what we do all season, analyse, read it, do what to do to win the game. If we want to win we have to go for it, the way we have done many times this season”, said the Manchester City boss.

He continued, “Sometimes not good but the intention was always there and we will do it tomorrow. You need to control your moments in this good way. I didn't say anything special, we go, analyse, each one to be a leader in the game.”

According to the Catalan boss, Manchester City’s scoring record in 2021 sets them up well for success in Borussia Dortmund.

"The guy who feels more comfortable to take a lead, the guys who are more nervous, okay be simple, be calm. We need 11 players and substitutions. It's a football game, there will be chances, they have scored in last 27 games. You have to score goals, be effective.”

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra