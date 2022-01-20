"If You Don't Play Well, You Will Lose Your Place" - Ilkay Gundogan Sends Warning to Man City Teammates During Intense Title Race

Ilkay Gundogan has warned his Manchester City teammates to not get too complacent in the Premier League title race, despite a sizeable 11 point led.

Despite consistent brilliance since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2016, Ilkay Gundogan really took centre stage last season.

He was Manchester City's top Premier League goalscorer and produced some big moments on the way to the club's fifth league triumph - most notably against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

The German's form has continued into this campaign, with Gundogan a vital cog in a Manchester City side who are 11 points clear the top of the table.

Speaking to CityTV, the 31-year-old has urged his teammates to continue their great form and not drop the incredible pace they have been setting.

"It's a race but I don’t think anything is done yet - we need to do what we have been doing," Gundogan said.

"We know we will drop points at some stage, but after that, we need to go again."

With the incredible amounts of competition for places within City's elite squad, Gundogan has found himself on the bench in the last few Premier League games.

However, as expected, the silky German is not one to complain, and he's hammered home the importance of every member of the squad contributing to the team's success.

"It is one thing to be a team, but individually we also have to keep very high levels because if you don't play well, you will lose your place and could be out for four or five games."

Gundogan concluded, "We have a big squad with amazing players so every time you play, you have to be ready and at the top of your game."

