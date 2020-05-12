"If you hit me hard, you won't be in the next game!" - Riyad Mahrez shares funny Pep Guardiola training ground story

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez has shared a funny story from the training ground including boss Pep Guardiola, in a recent interview on Instagram live.

A common ritual in City's training seems to be the forfeit at the end of it. With the loser getting what's called the 'tunnel of death', where the player has to run through a line of the other players whilst getting smacked on the head.

In this particular instance though, it was Pep Guardiola who was on the receiving end of the punishment. "One day, we were playing some exercises and Pep joined us - the loser gets hit on the head. At the end, Pep lost and we are the type to beat the loser at the time, Mahrez said.

He continued to say that Pep gave a very amusing ultimatum to the players prior to the forfeit: "Pep told us, 'If one of you hits me hard, you won't be called in the next game!'"

