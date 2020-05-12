City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

"If you hit me hard, you won't be in the next game!" - Riyad Mahrez shares funny Pep Guardiola training ground story

harryasiddall

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez has shared a funny story from the training ground including boss Pep Guardiola, in a recent interview on Instagram live.

A common ritual in City's training seems to be the forfeit at the end of it. With the loser getting what's called the 'tunnel of death', where the player has to run through a line of the other players whilst getting smacked on the head.

sheffield-wednesday-v-manchester-city-fa-cup-fifth-round (10)
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

In this particular instance though, it was Pep Guardiola who was on the receiving end of the punishment. "One day, we were playing some exercises and Pep joined us - the loser gets hit on the head. At the end, Pep lost and we are the type to beat the loser at the time, Mahrez said.

He continued to say that Pep gave a very amusing ultimatum to the players prior to the forfeit: "Pep told us, 'If one of you hits me hard, you won't be called in the next game!'"

----- 

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"I'm not scared, but reserved and thinking what the worst outcome could be." - Man City star shares his thoughts on footballs return

Winger Raheem Sterling has shared his thoughts as footballs takes another step towards returning following the COVID-19 pandemic.

harryasiddall

'Everything indicates' Barcelona defenders next destination is Man City

Fresh rumours suggest Manchester City made a move for Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo last summer and could make yet another attempt in the next few months.

harryasiddall

“Before I signed for Man City, there was also interest from Liverpool." - Winger reveals surprise transfer interest

Winger Riyad Mahrez has revealed there was surprise interest from Merseyside before his eventual move to Manchester.

Harry Winters

Man City midfielder to be offered contract extension following latest Premier League vote

Manchester City midfielder David Silva is set to be offered a contract extension until the end of the current Premier League season, following a vote by top-flight clubs on Monday.

Freddie Pye

by

steffo bamford

Potential first look at 2020/21 Man City home shirt as new photo emerges

City Xtra takes a first look at the Manchester City home shirt for the 2020/21 season, as a new photo emerges.

harryasiddall

by

sampson Sendolo

Man City join La Liga giants in showing interest in Bayern Munich winger - player would leave 'if advised'

Manchester City are reportedly interested in Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, alongside La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, according to Sky Germany.

Freddie Pye

Man City defender writes apologies to fans

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has written to a number of fans to apologise for his lockdown breaches.

Harry Winters

A Charming Season- How the 2013/14 title was won

Harry Winters takes a look back at a season full of ups and downs for Manuel Pellegrini and his Manchester City squad, that ultimately ended in glory following a remarkable turn around.

Harry Winters

OFFICIAL: Man City owners purchase NINTH club

The City Football Group have completed the purchase of their ninth club investment since the takeover of Manchester City in 2008, with a move into Belgium.

Freddie Pye

Man City 'preparing' to sign PSG youngster - free transfer possible

Manchester City are 'preparing' to sign PSG youngster Edouard Michut this summer, with the forward having only a year left on his current deal.

Nathan Allen