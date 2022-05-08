Skip to main content

"If You Lie to Me..." - Pep Guardiola Reveals Fiery Message to Manchester City Board Amid Champions League Struggles

Pep Guardiola provided some insight into his relationship with the club's board amidst ongoing talk of a potential contract renewal for the Catalan at the Etihad Stadium this summer.

After taking some time to reflect on their disappointing Champions League semi-final defeat on Wednesday, the Premier League champions face the first of their final four league games against Eddie Howe's Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

A win against the Magpies will see the Blues return to the top of the tree with a three-point advantage over second-placed Liverpool, who saw out a 1-1 draw with Tottenham at Anfield on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola and his side faced criticism for failing to see out a two-goal aggregate lead against Real Madrid on the brink of reaching the Champions League final for the second year running.

Amid talk of potential contract renewal for the 51-year-old in east Manchester, Guardiola defended his club, the staff and board in a passionate response in his pre-Newcastle press conference on Friday afternoon.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1011766943h

“When people say something or accuse us, I ask them to tell me about that and I say to them if you lie to me the day after I am not here," the Manchester City manager said, as quoted by the official club website.

imago1011743066h

"I will be out, and you will not be my friend any more. So, I put my faith and I believe them 100 percent since day one.

Stones x Pep Everton Away

"They do the best for our people, especially our fans. I am the manager and speak for the club and I am here every three days. 

“Listen, every single word I said in my press conferences - even if people don’t believe me - every word I said is because I truly, truly believe it. I defend the club and the people it’s because I work with them."

After crashing out of the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and the Champions League this week, City can finish their season on a high by lifting the Premier League for the fourth time in five seasons should they get over the line in the next four games.

The league leaders have recently linked with moves for Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, with Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland expected to join Julian Alvarez from River Plate at the Etihad Stadium next season.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011443810h
Transfer Rumours

Fabrizio Romano Names THREE Manchester City Midfield Targets Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

By Srinivas Sadhanand14 hours ago
imago1010542238h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Hold Initial Talks Over Paul Pogba Transfer from Manchester United

By Srinivas Sadhanand14 hours ago
imago1011776443h
Match Coverage

Jack Grealish Replaces Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling Starts - Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Newcastle United (Premier League)

By Srinivas Sadhanand20 hours ago
imago1011693352h
Transfer Rumours

Erling Haaland Set to Join Manchester City With Terms Now Agreed

By Srinivas Sadhanand20 hours ago
imago1010542238h
Transfer Rumours

European Rivals Given 'Clear Advantage' Over Manchester City in Race to Sign Paul Pogba

By Harry Siddall21 hours ago
imago1010818048h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City’s Potential Contract Offer for Paul Pogba Revealed as Manchester United Exit Looms

By Harry Siddall22 hours ago
imago1011339606h
Transfer Rumours

From Reliable Sources: What Do We Know About Paul Pogba to Manchester City?

By Vayam LahotiMay 7, 2022
imago1011770552h
Features/Opinions

The Football Gods Hate Manchester City - A Week in the City

By Joe ButterfieldMay 7, 2022