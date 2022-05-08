Pep Guardiola provided some insight into his relationship with the club's board amidst ongoing talk of a potential contract renewal for the Catalan at the Etihad Stadium this summer.

After taking some time to reflect on their disappointing Champions League semi-final defeat on Wednesday, the Premier League champions face the first of their final four league games against Eddie Howe's Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

A win against the Magpies will see the Blues return to the top of the tree with a three-point advantage over second-placed Liverpool, who saw out a 1-1 draw with Tottenham at Anfield on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola and his side faced criticism for failing to see out a two-goal aggregate lead against Real Madrid on the brink of reaching the Champions League final for the second year running.

Amid talk of potential contract renewal for the 51-year-old in east Manchester, Guardiola defended his club, the staff and board in a passionate response in his pre-Newcastle press conference on Friday afternoon.

IMAGO / NurPhoto “When people say something or accuse us, I ask them to tell me about that and I say to them if you lie to me the day after I am not here," the Manchester City manager said, as quoted by the official club website. IMAGO / PA Images "I will be out, and you will not be my friend any more. So, I put my faith and I believe them 100 percent since day one. IMAGO / PA Images "They do the best for our people, especially our fans. I am the manager and speak for the club and I am here every three days.

“Listen, every single word I said in my press conferences - even if people don’t believe me - every word I said is because I truly, truly believe it. I defend the club and the people it’s because I work with them."

After crashing out of the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and the Champions League this week, City can finish their season on a high by lifting the Premier League for the fourth time in five seasons should they get over the line in the next four games.

The league leaders have recently linked with moves for Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, with Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland expected to join Julian Alvarez from River Plate at the Etihad Stadium next season.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube