"If You're Not Playing, You're Not Happy..." - Man City Star Reveals Unhappiness Under Pep Guardiola Last Season

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling claims that the players within the England camp are not paying attention to the criticism from the media over their slow start to the European Championships.

The 26-year-old has scored England’s only goal at the tournament thus far, and says that his happiness on the field is what keeps him going.

"It is just happiness, just being happy, enjoying my football and that is what I am doing being here with the national team," he told Sky Sports.

He continued; "If you're not playing, you're not happy. That's me, that's been me since I was a kid, if I'm playing football I am really happy, if I'm not I'm not happy."

As England have only accumulated four points in their first two group stage games - including a disappointing 0-0 draw with rivals Scotland - the team has suffered lot of criticism from the press.

However, Sterling says it is an overreaction - and his teammates agree.

"I do feel there's a bit of an overreaction on the whole in terms of I don't know if it's… I just feel there's more of a panic on the outside than inside the building," he said.

He went on to say; "I don't see anyone in the camp that feels any pressure or feels hard done by. As much as we can inside the building the best thing we can do is focus on the training field, focus on what's being doing inside.”

"We really shouldn't be looking what the papers are saying, what pundits are saying. That's something we need to take for the rest of this tournament, the more you listen to outside noise, the more it can affect you.”

"We don't really, I'm not saying on the outside it's negativity, but we don't want any negativity creeping in and performance levels dropping, and confidence levels dropping, and that's all that it will do."

As the full time whistle signalled the end of the match against Scotland, the ‘boos’ rained down from the England fans inside of Wembley.

And while Raheem Sterling understands why the fans expect a lot from the players, he believes they are underestimating England’s opponents.

"I feel the fans have an expectation of us with the players we have in the squad and that is rightly so."

"But as you can see from different games in the tournament, not just in our group but other groups as well, it is tricky in international football. It is not as easy as people think."

