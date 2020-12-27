IIkay Gundogan names demand of Man City team mates following Newcastle victory

A patient assist from Raheem Sterling and a clinical finish from IIkay Gundogan allowed Manchester City to take all three points in the Premier League last night.

Following the match, Gundogan spoke with the media and reflected on the game. The German midfielder insisted that all his teammates share responsibility on the pitch' while they await their strikers' return.

Gabriel Jesus missed the game as he tested positive for COVID-19. Sergio Agüero on the other hand, is back in the matchday squad. However, Pep Guardiola is cautious around Agüero's return from injury, only using the Argentine as a substitute for now.

(Photo by Dave Thompson - Pool/Getty Images)

Gundogan believes that others are getting back to their best form in the absence of the aforementioned players and are trying to deliver their best on the pitch.

Here's what he had to say on the subject; "I think we should always share the responsibility on the pitch. Obviously, we are missing great players, but there are enough quality players to come in and try to do their best."

Gundogan praised his team for their reliable performance against Newcastle United and was happy with the three points. He also revealed that he didn't sustain a severe injury and could play for his side on Monday.

"I think we moved the ball quite well and scored the opener, which is always important. The weather conditions were not the best today, which made it a little bit more difficult in the second half."

"But I think it was a solid performance, a good win, three important points, especially during this period, and in less than 48 hours we go again. I got a couple of kicks on my foot, but it shouldn't be that bad. I should be able to go again on Monday."

