Ilkay Gundogan Bracing for Premier League Title Race to Go All the Way Amid Liverpool Pressure

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has said that the team cannot afford to drop points in what is shaping up to be a neck and neck contest with Liverpool for the Premier league crown.

When it comes to title races in the last decade, there are few teams who can claim to be as successful as Manchester City, should they still be in the race by March of this season.

In 2012, 2014 and 2019, Manchester City went on to record some of the most impressive late season form in the title run in to beat Manchester United and Liverpool respectively to the Premier league trophy.

This current campaign is shaping up to be of the same ilk, with Manchester City’s rivals Liverpool just three points behind the current Premier League champions, with just ten games left to go.

Both sides demonstrated in the 2018/19 season that they were able to record consecutive wins under high pressure and therefore now know from that experience that no errors can be made, as even dropping one point could be fatal to their silverware ambitions.

One player in the Manchester City squad who this notion is certainly not lost on is midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who was in the 2018/19 team that pipped Liverpool to the title on the final day of the season by a singular point.

IMAGO / PA Images Ilkay Gundogan said in a recent interview, “There is no potential to do mistakes for both sides and then you have the showdown (between Manchester City and Liverpool) at the Etihad (Stadium) in a few weeks." IMAGO / PA Images “Both teams are able to win all of their remaining games as we both have shown a couple of years ago. It's going to be a tight race until the end.” "We are still full of motivation for every single competition and that's how we approach all of our games - to go out there to win the next game.” IMAGO / News Images Gundogan closed, “The most important thing is not to let go, to keep training well, recover good and then go again on Monday evening because we are going towards the end of the season and every game is becoming more important. Now the big games are coming and we're looking forward to them.” IMAGO / News Images

Manchester City will come up against Liverpool directly in a clash at the Etihad Stadium on April 10, which is already being seen by fans and pundits alike as a potential title decider.

Ilkay Gundogan will be hoping to clinch Premier League title number four in May, having won the competition in 2018, 2019 and 2021 with Manchester City, after making a move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2016.

