Ilkay Gundogan Breaks Down Pep Guardiola's Tactical Plan for Burnley Win

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan reflected on the difficulties of facing Sean Dyche's Burnley following the weekend's comfortable 2-0 win in the Premier League at Turf Moor.

Ilkay Gundogan became the highest German goalscorer in Premier League history, overtaking Mesut Ozil's record after netting his side's second against Burnley as the Blues returned to the top of the Premier League table. 

As the games begin to come thick and fast for Pep Guardiola's men as they remain in the hunt for three trophies this season, Gundogan spoke about the importance of the victory in difficult conditions at Turf Moor on Saturday.

In his post-match interview, the 31-year-old said: "It's always tough to come here (Turf Moor) against a tough and physical side.

"They (Burnley) have a certain type of playing, we needed to be prepared for long balls to their tall striker and it's about winning second balls and trying to create chances and scoring. Obviously the two goals in the first-half helped us a lot."

Looking for a response after seeing Liverpool move into first place following a 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield earlier on Saturday, it took Guardiola's side just five minutes from kick-off to take the lead in Lancashire.

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne marked his 200th Premier League appearance with an emphatic strike, smashing into the far corner after some superb build-up play from Rodri and Raheem Sterling.

In the 25th minute, Gundogan made it two for the visitors as the Germany international's cushioned effort ended Burnley's hopes of an unlikely upset against the Premier League champions.

Despite efforts from Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus in the second-half, the Blues were unable to add to their tally before securing their 23rd league win of the campaign. 

Following Saturday's win, Guardiola's side will go into this weekend's showdown at the Etihad Stadium against Liverpool with a one-point lead at the top of the table, with just eight matches left in the league season.

Ahead of Sunday's titanic battle in the east side of Manchester, City are set to face Atletico Madrid in the first-leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday evening after seeing off Sporting Lisbon in the Round of 16 stage of the competition over the course of two legs.

