Ilkay Gundogan Coaches Manchester City U16 Training Session as Part of Coaching License Course

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has taken lead in a club training session this week, as part of the Germany international's coaching license course.

Ilkay Gundogan is known to be an avid fan of learning the ropes in the world of football coaching, and is often seen taking in information from Pep Guardiola's previous experiences within the game.

Away from his performances on the pitch, Gundogan is a keen player of Football Manager, and many Manchester City supporters have tipped the Germany star to take on the role of a coach when his playing days have come to an end.

This week, Ilkay Gundogan has confirmed developments within the world of football coaching, as he revealed on social media that he had led a Manchester City training session with the club's under-16 squad.

Writing on Twitter on Friday evening, Ilkay Gundogan said, "That was fun! I got the chance to manage a training session of the Manchester City Under-16 as a part of my coaching license course."

The former Borussia Dortmund man continued, "An interesting experience to teach these young talents on their road to professional football."

Ilkay Gundogan will be looking to further increase his stronghold on the midfield position in the coming weeks, as the number of games for Manchester City increases with the return of the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester City embark on a two-legged affair with Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon in the next fortnight, as they travel to the continent with the hope of bringing back a numerical advantage to the Etihad Stadium for the second-leg.

Gundogan is expected to compete with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva for a place in Pep Guardiola's starting XI, but there is an obvious hurdle in the way given the form of the aforementioned pairing.

