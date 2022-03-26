Ilkay Gundogan Confirms Stance on Manchester City Future With Contract Expiring in 2023

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has revealed during a new interview that he can 'imagine' himself staying at the Etihad Stadium beyond the end of his current contract - which expires in 2023, he admitted during a recent interview.

Despite not being a nailed-on starter for Manchester City so far this term, Ilkay Gundogan is quietly having yet another excellent season in the middle of the park under Pep Guardiola.

While the Germany international has not replicated his outstanding goalscoring exploits from the previous campaign, his ability to dictate the tempo of various contests has remained supreme.

However, one question continues to linger over Gundogan, and that concerns where his next destination in football lies, considering the midfield maestro’s existing contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

"I'm very happy at Manchester City, football-wise, there isn't a more attractive place at the moment. I can imagine staying there beyond 2023", Ilkay Gundogan revealed in an interview with German outlet Kicker. Ilkay Gundogan was also quizzed about whether contract talks with Manchester City have been opened, as the midfielder revealed, "There are no concrete talks, but we have a good relationship. I'm still patient. There's no hurry."

This is not the first instance of the experienced midfielder maintaining a satisfied stance at Manchester City, as he reiterated his answer in an interview with BILD, exclaiming that he can ‘imagine’ staying at the club beyond the end of his deal in 2023.

Additionally, the Mirror had also reported that the Premier League champions were planning to initiate contract talks with the former Borussia Dortmund star, with extending his stay at the club considered a ‘priority’ by the Sky Blues hierarchy.

It is also worth mentioning that during a Twitter Q&A session in January, Gundogan did admit that a return to the Bundesliga would be an ‘interesting’ prospect that he would most certainly would consider.

However, Ilkay Gundogan’s openness about his desire to prolong his stay at Manchester City indicates that there is a high possibility that his six-year association with the club is set to continue.

