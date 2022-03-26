Skip to main content

Ilkay Gundogan Confirms Stance on Manchester City Future With Contract Expiring in 2023

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has revealed during a new interview that he can 'imagine' himself staying at the Etihad Stadium beyond the end of his current contract - which expires in 2023, he admitted during a recent interview.

Despite not being a nailed-on starter for Manchester City so far this term, Ilkay Gundogan is quietly having yet another excellent season in the middle of the park under Pep Guardiola.

While the Germany international has not replicated his outstanding goalscoring exploits from the previous campaign, his ability to dictate the tempo of various contests has remained supreme.

However, one question continues to linger over Gundogan, and that concerns where his next destination in football lies, considering the midfield maestro’s existing contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Gundo vs Sporting Home 2

At 31 years of age and with just one year left on his current Manchester City deal, the Etihad Stadium's vice-captain has now lifted the lid on his plans for the future, including the latest on any possible talks over a new contract.

Gundo vs Norwich Away 1

I’m very happy at Manchester City, football-wise, there isn’t a more attractive place at the moment. I can imagine staying there beyond 2023”, Ilkay Gundogan revealed in an interview with German outlet Kicker.

Ilkay Gundogan was also quizzed about whether contract talks with Manchester City have been opened, as the midfielder revealed, “There are no concrete talks, but we have a good relationship. I’m still patient. There’s no hurry.”

Gundo vs Sporting Home 1

This is not the first instance of the experienced midfielder maintaining a satisfied stance at Manchester City, as he reiterated his answer in an interview with BILD, exclaiming that he can ‘imagine’ staying at the club beyond the end of his deal in 2023.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Additionally, the Mirror had also reported that the Premier League champions were planning to initiate contract talks with the former Borussia Dortmund star, with extending his stay at the club considered a ‘priority’ by the Sky Blues hierarchy.

It is also worth mentioning that during a Twitter Q&A session in January, Gundogan did admit that a return to the Bundesliga would be an ‘interesting’ prospect that he would most certainly would consider.

However, Ilkay Gundogan’s openness about his desire to prolong his stay at Manchester City indicates that there is a high possibility that his six-year association with the club is set to continue.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1007947365h
News

Manchester City's John Stones Sustains Injury During England Warm-Up Prior to Switzerland Friendly

By Freddie Pye56 minutes ago
imago1008679918h
News

Leaked: First Photos of Manchester City's '93:20 Anniversary Kit' Ahead of 2022/2023 Release Date

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
Haaland New
Transfer Rumours

Erling Haaland Growing 'Restless' With Wait for Real Madrid Move Following HUGE Manchester City Offer

By markgough963 hours ago
Mahrez x Rodri x JG vs United Away
Transfer Rumours

Barcelona Eyeing Manchester City Talisman As Potential Ousmane Dembele Successor Following Initial Contact With Forward

By Srinivas Sadhanand4 hours ago
Sterling Jesus Cover
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Forward Being Monitored By Juventus Ahead of Julian Alvarez Arrival and Potential Erling Haaland Signing

By Vayam Lahoti5 hours ago
imago1010205083h
News

Manchester City and Liverpool Fans to Receive 100 Return Bus Services from the FA for Cup Semi-Final

By Srinivas Sadhanand6 hours ago
imago1010513464h
News

Ajax Defender Reveals Preference to Man City Transfer Over Barcelona Due to 'Less Than Good Period' for La Liga Side

By Edward Burnett8 hours ago
imago1002836681h
News

Sergio Aguero Addresses Questions on Manchester City's 'Dip in Form'

By Srinivas SadhanandMar 25, 2022