One Man City Player Credited With Aiding 'Impressive' Training Sessions By James McAtee

Ilkay Gundogan has been credited with aiding the 'impressive' training session performances of Manchester City's youth starlet, James McAtee, according to a new report.

Since Pep Guardiola's arrival at the Etihad Stadium in 2016, the Manchester City academy has produced some incredible talent - with the Catalan notorious for giving youth a chance to impress.

The most obvious example is Phil Foden who, after making his debut at just 17-years-old, has established himself as one of the finest footballers across the Premier League.

More recently, Cole Palmer has broken into Manchester City's first-team squad after impressing in various outings in both the Champions League and Premier League.

Next off the City Football Academy's conveyor belt of youth talent seems to be James McAtee, dubbed by many supporters and pundits alike as the 'Salford Silva'.

The teenager recently made his Premier League debut in a 3-0 win over Everton and has been training with the first-team squad for a while now.

However, the club have hit an impasse in contract negotiations with McAtee. The 19-year-old wants a clear path to first-team football, with a loan for the second half of the season still a possibility.

This is all according to a bumper report by Sam Lee in the Athletic, who says that sources close to Pep Guardiola have admitted that McAtee has 'impressed' in first-team training, with plenty of senior teammates willing to offer advice. Lee says Germany international, Ilkay Gundogan stood out amongst them.

The 31-year-old is one of the most experienced players in the Manchester City squad and has enjoyed an extremely decorated career, during his time both in the Premier League and at Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Despite James McAtee seemingly playing further forward in his academy days, Ilkay Gundogan is one player who can give him the sense of arriving in the box at the right time to score more goals.

